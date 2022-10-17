Byram Shubert Library in Greenwich temporarily closed after flooding due to malfunctioning sprinkler system

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s TiresBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Norwalk officials ask public to name 26 city snowplows
The city of Norwalk is asking the public to vote on a name for each of the city's 26 snowplows.
Busy Port Chester Intersection On Route 1 Closed Until Further Notice
A busy intersection in Westchester County will be closed until further notice. The King Street turnaround in Liberty Square accessed from traffic traveling south along North Main Street (Route 1) in Port Chester will be closed indefinitely, Port Chester village officials announced. The turnaround will be closed so village officials...
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: 4 Car Accident At Home Depot
2022-10-20@3:40pm–#Trumbull CT– Report of a FOUR car accident in the Home Depot parking lot at 90 Monroe Turnpike. Did anyone see this? I have so many questions!
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Hit By 2 Cars Near Intersection In Stamford
A Fairfield County resident was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles. The incident took place in Stamford, around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the area of East Main Street, and Lawn Avenue. According to Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers responded to a report of a bicyclist...
ctexaminer.com
City Officials Press For an Inventory of Stamford’s Urban Forest
It’s a nudge out onto a limb. So city officials hope the mayor’s office will respond to their early call for money in the 2023-24 budget to plant, maintain and inventory Stamford’s urban forest. Budget season doesn’t begin for a few months, but members of the Board...
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT chef Brian Lewis of The Cottage could be ‘New England’s best,’ Forbes says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Could Fairfield County's Brian Lewis be "New England's best chef"? A restaurant reviewer for Forbes says it's possible. In a recent feature, Forbes writer John Mariani notes that Lewis, owner of The Cottage restaurants in Westport and Greenwich and...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane
2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk Wall Street litigation heads to mediation as mayor clashes with developer again
NORWALK — The ongoing litigation between the city and a local real estate developer over a Wall Street property is headed to mediation on Thursday. The Common Council held a special meeting with the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Monday night for a “discussion and update on litigation” between the city agencies and real estate developer Jason Milligan.
Popular Sound Shore restaurant to close its doors at the end of the month
Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant is a place News 12 helped restore the power to several months after Hurricane Ida.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments
Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Denied Relief from Affordable Housing Law
New Canaan’s application for four years of relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law has been denied, documents show. In a letter to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan dated Oct. 18, Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said that the agency’s staff “has reviewed the application and comments received and determined that the Town of New Canaan’s application does not meet the requirements for the issuance of a Certificate of Affordable Housing Project Completion as submitted.”
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Old Greenwich School gets into the spirit of Halloween with 52nd annual Pumpkin Patch
GREENWICH — It was beginning to look a lot like Halloween as Old Greenwich School held its 52nd annual Pumpkin Patch. The event was held Saturday on the school campus. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the school PTA. It offered dozens of family-friendly activities to...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
trumbulltimes.com
Two Trumbull school cafeterias cited for health violations, correct on-site
TRUMBULL — Two schools received one four-point violation apiece during their most recent food service inspections by the Trumbull Health Department, but both immediately corrected their problems and weren't ordered to reinspection. Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 4, the department inspected 11 establishments that serve food, including not just...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
