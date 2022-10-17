ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Byram Shubert Library in Greenwich temporarily closed after flooding due to malfunctioning sprinkler system

By Ken Borsuk
trumbulltimes.com
 3 days ago
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane

2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Norwalk Wall Street litigation heads to mediation as mayor clashes with developer again

NORWALK — The ongoing litigation between the city and a local real estate developer over a Wall Street property is headed to mediation on Thursday. The Common Council held a special meeting with the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Monday night for a “discussion and update on litigation” between the city agencies and real estate developer Jason Milligan.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments

Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Denied Relief from Affordable Housing Law

New Canaan’s application for four years of relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law has been denied, documents show. In a letter to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan dated Oct. 18, Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said that the agency’s staff “has reviewed the application and comments received and determined that the Town of New Canaan’s application does not meet the requirements for the issuance of a Certificate of Affordable Housing Project Completion as submitted.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two Trumbull school cafeterias cited for health violations, correct on-site

TRUMBULL — Two schools received one four-point violation apiece during their most recent food service inspections by the Trumbull Health Department, but both immediately corrected their problems and weren't ordered to reinspection. Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 4, the department inspected 11 establishments that serve food, including not just...
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M

SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
SHELTON, CT

