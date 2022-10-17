Where Notre Dame and their remaining opponents land in The Athletics rankings

It’s been a tough 2022 for the Irish, a .500 record after six games and a losing record during the Marcus Freeman tenure was not what many thought was going to happen. It is the reality of the situation and although things may look bleak, there is still time for a turnaround to happen.

Although the main polls have been released, they don’t go much farther than their top 25, with some teams getting votes. That’s what differs from The Athletic’s, who ranks all 131 teams. Find out where Notre Dame landed along with their remaining opponents along with this past Saturday’s opponent, Stanford.

#48 Notre Dame

#80 Stanford

#86 UNLV

#91 Boston College

#113 Navy