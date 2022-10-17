Read full article on original website
Hawley demands answers after radioactive waste detected at school
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon demanding the Corps investigate reports of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, according to a statement from his office. In his letter, Senator Hawley demanded...
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
🎥Biden defends US oil reserve release to fight rising gas prices
WASHINGTON —President Joe Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he said more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion...
