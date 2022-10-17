Read full article on original website
Kingslayer: Sam Sevian snatches Hans Niemann’s king in the middle of a match
It seems there’s never a dull game when Hans Niemann is at the board, and that was the case with a sharp end game against Sam Sevian in the U.S. Chess Championship. In the middle of the pair’s match yesterday, Sevian grabbed Niemann’s king and appeared to break the cross from atop the king’s head.
GeT_RiGhT, f0rest, olofmeister, JW, and friberg to play at IEM Rio CS:GO Major—but in a different way
Legendary Swedish Counter-Strike players Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, Jesper “JW” Wecksell, and Adam Friberg will join forces on Team Sweden to face Team Brazil in the showmatch at the IEM Rio Major, according to an official ESL tweet that has been deleted.
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
Perkz fires back at G2 fans calling for Jankos’ retirement following Worlds 2022: ‘Jankos is still a top tier jungler’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Team Vitality mid laner Perkz fired back at League of Legends fans who are calling for...
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2
Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
How to solve Prof. Backpack’s Riddle of the Temple in Sunrise Temple
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first world you’ll land on will be Beacon Beach, where the benevolent demi-god Augie reigns. The beacon at this beach has been snuffed out, however, and players will need to dive deep into Sunrise Temple to find and solve the mysteries of this planet. One of these mysteries involves a set of sculptures meant to tell Augie and his brother, Perfectus’s, story.
TSM, Talon Esports, and more are out after last-second TI11 Dota 2 elimination spree
The International 2022 group stage has officially come to a close, with four different teams being forced out of the competition on the final day after a full four days of the standings being wide open. Entering the fourth and final day of the group stage, only one team had...
FNATIC and Acend dominate Halo Worlds play-in bracket, become first two teams to qualify for pools
Day one of the Halo World Championship is underway, with eight teams battling it out for the final spots in tomorrow’s pool play matches against the rosters who automatically qualified from the Orlando Major last month. Four spots are up for grabs, but it was FNATIC and European champions...
‘Mindblowing’: CS:GO coach admits Evil Geniuses are having a hard time practicing in North America
Evil Geniuses, one of the CS:GO teams hailing from North America who secured a spot in IEM Rio Major, are struggling to prepare for the tournament because the other teams in the region have been constantly canceling practice with less than 24 hours notice, according to head coach Daniel Vorborg.
Korean dominance: Every team at the top of the early-game gold difference chart during the Worlds 2022 group stage is from the LCK
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Even though the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is being held in North America, LCS...
What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne
More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
All TFT Worlds 2022 Regional Finals and LCQ dates
Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship. A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.
How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League
Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”. K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
Can you play Gotham Knights solo?
Gotham Knights is out in just a few days and it promises to bring a whole new adventure in Gotham to players around the world. Players will be let loose as one of the four major characters: Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. One of the major draws of this game has been that players will be able to come together with friends and take multiple heroes into the city at once.
Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years
After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE
Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023
After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
