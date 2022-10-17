ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Kingslayer: Sam Sevian snatches Hans Niemann’s king in the middle of a match

It seems there’s never a dull game when Hans Niemann is at the board, and that was the case with a sharp end game against Sam Sevian in the U.S. Chess Championship. In the middle of the pair’s match yesterday, Sevian grabbed Niemann’s king and appeared to break the cross from atop the king’s head.
dotesports.com

How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com

Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com

Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2

Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com

How to solve Prof. Backpack’s Riddle of the Temple in Sunrise Temple

In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first world you’ll land on will be Beacon Beach, where the benevolent demi-god Augie reigns. The beacon at this beach has been snuffed out, however, and players will need to dive deep into Sunrise Temple to find and solve the mysteries of this planet. One of these mysteries involves a set of sculptures meant to tell Augie and his brother, Perfectus’s, story.
dotesports.com

What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne

More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
dotesports.com

All TFT Worlds 2022 Regional Finals and LCQ dates

Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship. A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.
dotesports.com

How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League

Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”. K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.
dotesports.com

Can you play Gotham Knights solo?

Gotham Knights is out in just a few days and it promises to bring a whole new adventure in Gotham to players around the world. Players will be let loose as one of the four major characters: Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. One of the major draws of this game has been that players will be able to come together with friends and take multiple heroes into the city at once.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years

After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
dotesports.com

Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
dotesports.com

Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023

After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...

Comments / 0

Community Policy