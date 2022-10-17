Read full article on original website
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
Can the Philadelphia Eagles finish the regular season undefeated?
It’s probably too early to talk about the odds of the Philadelphia Eagles going unbeaten in the regular season. Or is it?. Let’s first talk about the next game where the Eagles are underdogs. Then we’ll talk about that whole perfect season thing. Sound good?. As Philly...
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
No. 3 Tennessee Vols insist they're focused on UT Martin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New goalposts are in place and ready for kickoff Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers also insist they know the party is over and they are focused on what's next. Even if that next challenge is UT Martin of the Football Championship Subdivision.
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades. After the Patriots’...
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick
The New York Jets are heading to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 matchup. The surging Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football 19-16. Here's everything you need...
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU
The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Magnolia Bowl in a key SEC West Division game Saturday. The Tigers (3-1 SEC West, 5-2 overall) lead the all-time series (which started in 1894) 64-41-4. The Rebels (3-0, 7-0) won last season's contest 31-17, snapping a five-game win streak for the Tigers in the rivalry.
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
No. 17 Arizona aims to keep momentum in Lloyd's 2nd season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is a bit of an unknown quantity, with a key returning core surrounded by talented newcomers who hope to make up for the loss of NBA talent. If it sounds familiar, that's just where the No. 17 Wildcats were heading into last season, Tommy Lloyd's first as a head coach.
How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
NFL odds Week 7: Falcons on historic cover streak; best betting trends
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit!. Last week’s piece pointed out a few winners. Seven underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), with six of them winning straight up (SU). The Atlanta Falcons won as underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers and improved to 6-0 ATS for the first time in franchise history, the Washington Commanders covered against the Chicago Bears, and Patrick Mahomes did not cover and lost for the first time as a home underdog against the Buffalo Bills.
Bengals, Falcons looking to get over .500 for 1st time
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3.
