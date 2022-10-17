The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO