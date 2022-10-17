Despite already being a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame with an MVP, two AL Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year trophy, nine All-Star nods and a World Series title, 2022 was, perhaps Verlander's finest campaign. The former second overall draft pick finished the regular season by either leading or tied for the league lead in wins (18), ERA (career-low 1.75) and WHIP (0.82) among other categories.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO