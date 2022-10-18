Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in

Philadelphia police have taken another suspect into custody following the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month.

Troy Fletcher, 15, surrendered to Homicide Detectives on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses.

Troy Fletcher

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is also charged with murder in the case.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Burney-Thorn.

Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark says the reward will be paid out immediately after an arrest.

Burney-Thorn is 6'3" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Two additional suspects have been arrested in this case.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were arrested last week.

Yaaseen Bivins

Zyhied Jones

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

According to investigators, the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Between the original reward of $45,000 and the new U.S. Marshals Service cash reward, $50,000 is up for grabs for the arrest and conviction of Burney-Thorn.