ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8y2v_0icYWnCA00

Philadelphia police have taken another suspect into custody following the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month.

Troy Fletcher, 15, surrendered to Homicide Detectives on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332mMJ_0icYWnCA00

Troy Fletcher

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is also charged with murder in the case.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Burney-Thorn.

Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark says the reward will be paid out immediately after an arrest.

Burney-Thorn is 6'3" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FczNt_0icYWnCA00

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Two additional suspects have been arrested in this case.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were arrested last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iED4F_0icYWnCA00

Yaaseen Bivins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tp67k_0icYWnCA00

Zyhied Jones

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

According to investigators, the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Between the original reward of $45,000 and the new U.S. Marshals Service cash reward, $50,000 is up for grabs for the arrest and conviction of Burney-Thorn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 20

Brian Taylor
3d ago

GUARANTEED they'll be tried as adults... And the one that is 6'3" should have been on the field playing ball instead of out in the streets playing gangster... Wasted youth... 😞

Reply
17
Ny
3d ago

Another kid with no parents. Who’s raising these kids. Mother and father are both failure in this kid life

Reply(1)
9
Joey D
3d ago

The DA will push to have him go to trial as a juvenile so if convicted he will be out by the time he is 21 or less

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man exonerated for 2012 murder in Philadelphia being sought in recent deadly shooting

Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection to a recent deadly shooting was exonerated last year from a 2012 murder conviction. “That’s just horrifying, I feel sick to my stomach all over again, and I don’t even know how that could even happen,” Linda Cruz, the sister of a 50-year-old Charles Gossett, said. “And the other family, I really feel devastated for them.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly man wanted for homicide

Police are looking for a South Philadelphia resident who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide that took place in West Philadelphia. According to police, Jahmir Harris, 32, of the 1600 block of South Ringgold Street is wanted by police in connection to the homicide that occurred on the 1700 block of North 56th Street on Sept. 5.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say

A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
POTTSTOWN, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy