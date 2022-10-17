Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
610KONA
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
610KONA
Pasco Council Wants City to Manage Animal Shelter
Wednesday, the City of Pasco released a statement indicating the City Council would prefer the Tri-City Animal Shelter be managed by the city. Animal shelter costs are shared by Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco. According to information released by way of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "After a careful look...
610KONA
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
610KONA
Crime, Drug Spree Gets Moses Lake Man 17 Years in Prison
Thursday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Feds) announced a Moses Lake man will spend 17 years in prison for a drug and crime spree. One of the guns the man stole ended up being used in a child homicide. 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez of Moses Lake...
610KONA
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick while walking to Park Middle School.
610KONA
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
610KONA
Rotary Duck Race Names Winner in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The winner of the Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race is the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck today. This after her employer, DGF Grant Construction, won the famed race this year. It was Tuesday that race organizers gathered at Toyota of Tri-Cities to give away the 2022 Double Cab Shortbed Truck. President Rick Routh telling Newsradio they had a very good year, selling 10-percent more tickets than last year. In all Routh says they sold 20,172 entries to the Duck Race. The proceeds support many local non-profits that serve the community.
610KONA
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
610KONA
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
610KONA
Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy
Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
610KONA
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
Comments / 0