‘The Winchesters’ Stars & EPs Face Off to Prove Their ‘Supernatural’ Knowledge (VIDEO)

Criminal Minds, the popular procedural that originally ran from 2005 to 2020, was never shy about showing the darker side of the many cases the Behavioral Analysis Unit team worked on — and those storylines will be even more unsettling when revival Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres its first two episodes on Thanksgiving, November 24, on Paramount+.
Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are preparing to bid farewell to Amanda Rollins. Kelli Giddish, the third longest-serving current SVU series regular, is leaving the NBC show in this 24th season. Her last episode is slated for December 8 (though she’ll be back for an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime later in the season).
Carry on, my wayward son. Following the end of The CW's Supernatural, Jensen Ackles surprised loyal viewers with the promise that there would be more to the story. “After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Ackles told Deadline […]
Just days after Tony Danza joined And Just Like That… on HBO Max, the Who’s The Boss icon has been cast in another premium cable series. Danza will join Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor will make his first appearance in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday, October 23.
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Not long into Black Adam, a preteen boy looks up at the muscled hulk of Dwayne Johnson and begs for his help: “We could use a superhero right now.” Speak for yourself, kid. Do we need another superhero with another convoluted origin story that stretches back thousands of years and fulfills a whacko destiny? Do we really need another clutch of secondary level heroes to muddy focus? We’re almost 40 deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a dozen in the DC universe. You can almost smell the fumes now, can't you? Black Adam isn't bad, it's just predictable and color-by-numbers, stealing...
Miley Cyrus is finding it "hard to connect" with her dad since his divorce. The 29-year-old pop star is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray, 61, and his estranged wife Tish, 55, - who filed for divorce from the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker earlier this year after 28 years of marriage - and is hoping to "work" on her relationship with her father following the split.
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
