Cincinnati: Bengals Beat The New Orleans Saints

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on bringing home the win against the New Orleans Saints.

Joe Burrow ran for a 19 yard touch down.

Ja’ Marr Chase ran for a catch and take off for the the touchdown.

Via FOX19

On Sunday at the Superdome, the Bengals beat the Saints, 30-26.The Bengals came back from a two-score deficit and their worst first half of the season. With 2:10 left in the game, Burrow threw an out route to Ja’Marr Chase on the left sideline. Chase broke a tackle and ran to the end zone to get the Bengals a win.