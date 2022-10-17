ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: Bengals Beat The New Orleans Saints

By Don Juan Fasho
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1HyC_0icYVdP700

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on bringing home the win against the New Orleans Saints.

Joe Burrow ran for a 19 yard touch down.

Ja’ Marr Chase ran for a catch and take off for the the touchdown.

Via FOX19

On Sunday at the Superdome, the Bengals beat the Saints, 30-26.The Bengals came back from a two-score deficit and their worst first half of the season. With 2:10 left in the game, Burrow threw an out route to Ja’Marr Chase on the left sideline. Chase broke a tackle and ran to the end zone to get the Bengals a win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYilC_0icYVdP700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 The BUZZ

Devon & Leah Still: Named The Rulers Of The Jungle

Congrats to former Bengals player Devon and Leah Still have been named the rulers of the jungle. Leah is 7 years cancer free and she is now 12 years old. Via Fox19 The father and daughter duo will be honored before the Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. They have not […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy