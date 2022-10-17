Industries Offering the Best Employee Benefits

Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of abrupt changes to the U.S. economy, but some of the most lasting impacts could be in the future of work . From the rise of hybrid and remote work to the Great Resignation to “quiet quitting,” workers have been renegotiating how they work and what they look for in a job over the last two and a half years. And amid continued tightness in the labor market , employers have been forced to respond and make jobs more appealing to current and potential employees.

The Great Resignation is perhaps the most significant trend demonstrating workers’ increased power and mobility since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many workers were dissatisfied with how employers treated them during the pandemic, from essential workers facing regular exposure to the virus, to white collar professionals feeling burned out by long hours. Others saw opportunities to advance in their careers or have more flexible work arrangements. For all workers, the opportunity to earn more in wages has also been a major driver—especially as inflation has taken hold and eaten into household budgets.