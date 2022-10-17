ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Industries Offering the Best Employee Benefits

By Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMCnN_0icYVWAu00

Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of abrupt changes to the U.S. economy, but some of the most lasting impacts could be in the future of work . From the rise of hybrid and remote work to the Great Resignation to “quiet quitting,” workers have been renegotiating how they work and what they look for in a job over the last two and a half years. And amid continued tightness in the labor market , employers have been forced to respond and make jobs more appealing to current and potential employees.

The Great Resignation is perhaps the most significant trend demonstrating workers’ increased power and mobility since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many workers were dissatisfied with how employers treated them during the pandemic, from essential workers facing regular exposure to the virus, to white collar professionals feeling burned out by long hours. Others saw opportunities to advance in their careers or have more flexible work arrangements. For all workers, the opportunity to earn more in wages has also been a major driver—especially as inflation has taken hold and eaten into household budgets.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?

All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Wyoming News

Surgeon General Says 'Toxic Workplaces' Take Big Toll on Workers' Health

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just about anyone who’s ever dealt with a toxic work environment can tel you about the toll it takes on your physical and mental health. Now, the U.S. government is backing that perception up with some evidence. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer...
Wyoming News

What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States' most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work. Forty years later, that number reduced to 12.8 million....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy