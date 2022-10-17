Lower wage workers lack adequate access to employee benefits
Across all benefit types, access to benefits increases with wages, which means that the lowest earners are least likely to have benefits available. Among the bottom 10% of earners, 36% have retirement plans, 32% have paid holidays and vacation days, 26% have health insurance, and 15% have life insurance, while the share for the top 10% of earners exceeds 90% in each of those categories. Even the gap between low- and middle-income earners can be substantial. For example, just 47% of the bottom quarter of earners have access to paid holidays and vacation days, while 79% of the second-lowest quarter do. Similarly, only 39% of bottom quarter earners have health insurance, compared to 73% of those in the 25–50% wage percentile.
