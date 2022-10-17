ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower wage workers lack adequate access to employee benefits

 4 days ago

Across all benefit types, access to benefits increases with wages, which means that the lowest earners are least likely to have benefits available. Among the bottom 10% of earners, 36% have retirement plans, 32% have paid holidays and vacation days, 26% have health insurance, and 15% have life insurance, while the share for the top 10% of earners exceeds 90% in each of those categories. Even the gap between low- and middle-income earners can be substantial. For example, just 47% of the bottom quarter of earners have access to paid holidays and vacation days, while 79% of the second-lowest quarter do. Similarly, only 39% of bottom quarter earners have health insurance, compared to 73% of those in the 25–50% wage percentile.

