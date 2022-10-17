7. Health care and social assistance

Related
Common A-Fib Treatment May Be Riskier for Women
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can be dangerous, raising the odds for a stroke. A new study looked to...
Health Highlights: Oct. 20, 2022
Your hospital room affects outcomes after surgery. A new study finds key factors about hospital rooms that are tied to higher or lower survival rates in the days or weeks after surgery. Read more Marijuana, meth, cocaine use may trigger dangerous a-fib. The heart arrhythmia increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, heart attack and dementia, the authors of a new study noted. Read more FDA approves Novavax...
Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?
All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Surgeon General Says 'Toxic Workplaces' Take Big Toll on Workers' Health
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just about anyone who’s ever dealt with a toxic work environment can tel you about the toll it takes on your physical and mental health. Now, the U.S. government is backing that perception up with some evidence. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer...
Had a Stroke? Get These Professionals on Your Rehab Team
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When someone has a stroke, many professionals come together to help the patient recover. The rehabilitation plan varies depending on which parts of the body were affected by the stroke and the type and severity of damage. Patients will have a team of physicians to guide and coordinate their long-term care. It often includes a physiatrist who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation;...
Surgery Holds Danger for Seniors. Who's Most at Risk?
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery can be a daunting prospect at any age. Now, researchers say they've spotted two key factors upping the odds of a poor surgical outcome in seniors. Older adults who are either frail or suffering from dementia have high rates of death in the year following a major procedure, a new U.S. study finds. Researchers found that among Americans aged 65 and older...
