The 2022 Kardashian Cousins' Halloween Party Happened On Sunday, And Here's What That Was Like

By Matt Stopera
 2 days ago

The Kardashians are super into Halloween.

Kim is known for her piles of pumpkins.

Some years, they're green.

Some years, they're beige.

And I'm happy to share that Kim JUST posted a picture of this years pile of pumps...

So yeah, Halloween is a really big deal for them.

Last year, Kim was in charge of the children's party.

She made her already morgue-like home even creepier.

She had a "Mummy Mash" section.

A white bounce house.

And Kris Jenner dressed as a cat.

But this year, it seemed like hosting duty was on Khloé.

Welcome to the 2022 Cousin Halloween Party.

They had this giant spider balloon animal thing.

Here's a closeup detail:

The party was held in what appears to be Khloé's backyard.

My personal favorite little touch were the floating witch hats.

Khloé captioned it "memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos."

They had a slime table.

That seemed like fun.

They had 47 desserts.

Like, piles of desserts.

Jealous.

And yeah, this appears like it was just for the cousins.

Now excuse me while I buy a 99 cent gourd from Trader Joe's and call it a day.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

