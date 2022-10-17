The 2022 Kardashian Cousins' Halloween Party Happened On Sunday, And Here's What That Was Like

Related
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Kardashian fans shocked after Kris Jenner admits she forgot she owns Beverly Hills apartment
Imagine being so rich you simply forget your own property portfolio? Well, that's exactly what happened to Kris Jenner, who admitted it slipped her mind that she owns an apartment in Beverly Hills. The 66-year-old self-proclaimed ‘momager’ gave viewers an insight into her upmarket condominium before stating that she only...
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'
In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 66, visits a doctor for her “excruciating” pain and learns she needs a hip replacement Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip...
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Kim Kardashian Wears Hot Pink Underwear & Fitted By SKIMS Amid Kanye Drama: Photos
Kim Kardashian looked like she knew exactly how to block out all the noise when there is work to be done, as her latest SKIMS photoshoot was revealed on Friday, Oct. 14. The makeup mogul, 41, appeared laser-focused in the sexy snaps amid her ex Kanye West’s recent social media attacks against her and the KarJenner family. Going makeup free, Kim modeled hot pink underwear and a fitted top from her shapewear line in the jaw-dropping photo album shared to the brand’s Instagram.
realitytitbit.com
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian unrecognizable in childhood Halloween costumes
The spooky season is around the corner now Halloween is less than two weeks away. Carving pumpkins and curating scary costumes, the Kardashians are getting ready by reminiscing about their younger days. The Kardashians’ favorite holiday season has arrived. Pumpkins, spiderwebs, and chic decor cover their luxurious homes. No matter...
Kardashian family member resurfaces in rare appearance on family reality show
A KEY family member has resurfaced in The Kardashians after being hidden from the previous episode. Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, made a rare appearance in a promo for Wednesday night's episode. The clip was shared on The Kardashians' official Instagram page, showing an emotional scene of Kris...
realitytitbit.com
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!. On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread...
North West Hilariously Claps Back at Mom Kim Kardashian Over Who ‘Made’ Halloween Cupcakes
No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a...
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
BuzzFeed
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0