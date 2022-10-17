Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
mynews13.com
Unsanctioned TruckToberfest expected to draw large crowds to Daytona Beach this weekend
Law enforcement in Volusia County says they’re preparing for a busy weekend in Daytona Beach. An unsanctioned truck event is expected to bring enormous crowds to the area. The zones allow the sheriff's office to patrol larger events. TruckToberfest, an unsanctioned truck event, is expected to bring enormous crowds...
mynews13.com
Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
mynews13.com
Floods continue to engulf a waterside animal enclosure and bar
OVIEDO, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian, many lake and river front properties are still in waist-deep water. One of those locations is The Black Hammock, which is surrounded by floods. What You Need To Know. The Black Hammock encompasses a bar, restaurant, and adventure tour business located off...
mynews13.com
SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
mynews13.com
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
mynews13.com
What aerial insecticide spraying means for Seminole's bees
OVIEDO, Fla. — After officials announced airplanes would fly over Seminole County on Tuesday night and release mosquito insecticide, many people raised alarm over what the spray could mean for the county’s bee population. What You Need To Know. The mosquito insecticide naled can pose a threat to...
mynews13.com
Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
mynews13.com
Health officials warn of harmful blue-green algae in Polk County lake
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert regarding harmful blue-green algal toxins recently found in Lake Henry. Officials with the department are urging people to be careful in and around Lake Henry-South. A water sample was taken on Oct....
