Minnesota State

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Weighs In on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ Friendship Following Surprise Hookup

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Forming new connections. The Vanderpump Rules cast offered a glimpse at Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss ' unexpected dynamic after the duo grew close while filming season 10.

Before cameras started rolling, Tom and Katie Maloney announced their split after more than a decade . “Well this sucks," he wrote via Instagram in March 2022. "I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The Minnesota native admitted it was hard to face the major life change . "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f--king canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word [because] it's too painful," he continued. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Katie, for her part, revealed that her decision to pull the plug on her marriage came after Raquel called off her engagement to James Kennedy . "When they announced at the reunion that they had broken it up — it was a bit empowering because when you're trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you're like, 'All right, I can do it, I can do it,'" she exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

That same month, the former beauty pageant contestant joined Katie's podcast to discuss her healing process.

"It was a processing thing. Like realizing, 'Is this really the relationship for me?' Coming to terms with it and taking the steps mentally to prepare to leave a relationship that is no longer serving you in ways that you need a relationship to be," Raquel shared on an episode of the "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast. "I think when you see other people leave relationships that aren't for them anymore, it is inspiring. And I think deep down inside if you get that feeling, then you should trust your gut and go with it. Do what you need to know mentally to prepare, but also don't string that person along if they are not the person for you."

Us confirmed four months later that Raquel and Tom got cozy during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies ’ wedding. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out," an insider exclusively revealed to Us in August, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the costars.

James later weighed in on Raquel's dating life , telling Us at BravoCon , "It was weird. But honestly, I'm living my life, and everyone gets to live theirs. I mean, Raquel was, like, flirting with Peter [Madrigal] . Like, she had her tongue down Peter's throat during my See You Next Tuesday party [during] the first week [of filming]."

During the fan event, Raquel also hinted at a shift in her friendship with Katie . "[We are] not on the best terms. I can't speak for her, but I'm just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings," she told Us .

Meanwhile, Lala Kent teased that fans were in for some surprises during season 10, telling Us , "Well because I know the behind-the-scenes story that you guys will see, it is up there with Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute 's [hookup]."

Scroll down for candid comments from the Vanderpump Rules cast about the blossoming friendship between Schwartz and Leviss:

Us Weekly

