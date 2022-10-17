Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
wnynewsnow.com
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project
One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
WIVB
Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend. Local vendors will gather at Griswold Park on West 14th Street (between Peach and Griswold Plaza) on Sunday. It’s the 4th annual Fall Fest, and organizers told us the event continues to grow each year. Visitors will have the chance to check out more than 30 local […]
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Up Slightly in Western Pa.; Warren County Drivers Paying More
Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both teams are looking to solidify their playoff seeding in this final dual match of the regular season. Both come in with just three losses with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 1-game advantage in Region 5 with a 6-1 region record, while the Lady Dragons are 5-2 in region play.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Beacon
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
Video: Intense waves seen ‘dancing’ on Lake Erie’s Canadian side
The National Weather Service in Canada issued a severe wind advisory this morning for eastern Lake Erie in Ontario. According to the warning, waves could reach as high as three meters and waterspouts were possible.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households
The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store's remaining inventory and said all sales are final. Erie News...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
wnynewsnow.com
First Snowfall Of The Season In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – We woke-up to the first snowfall of the winter season in Western New York today. Many in the Jamestown area saw a light coating of snow on the ground due to below normal temps leading to lake effect rain and snow showers on Tuesday.
High-speed internet coming to rural areas in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Broadband internet is something many people take for granted. For many rural residents, it’s not always available and affordable. In Elk County, one company is stepping in to bring faster connections to more households. Kinetic by Windstream will now offer eligibility for 10,500 homes and businesses. “More than 158,000 households […]
erienewsnow.com
Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease
Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
