Stanford, CA

Practice + Pancakes: Stanford Women Go Thursday PM 400 IM, Underwater Work

Typically at this time in the week, the Stanford women split into 3 groups: Distance, 400 IM, and Underwater. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam took a visit to sunny Palo Alto, where the Stanford women were putting in work on a Thursday afternoon. Typically at this time in the week, the women split into 3 groups: Distance, 400 IM, and Underwater.
STANFORD, CA
Summer Juniors Qualifier Adriana Smith (2024) Verbally Commits to Nearby Cal

Orinda Aquatics' Adriana Smith won't have far to travel when she joins the Cal Bears in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Adriana Smith. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LAFAYETTE, CA

