Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Poni: Steelers were in the market for a CB
According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi the Steelers were looking to acquire a player before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Poni said he believes the Steelers were looking at cornerback William Jackson III.
Comments / 0