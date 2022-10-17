ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

4-star South Carolina commit plans official visit to Florida

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Florida continued its push to flip four-star South Carolina defensive line commit Xzavier McLeod over the weekend by hosting him on an unofficial visit for the LSU game. McLeod got to campus a day early to spend time with coaches, according to 247Sports, and that time paid off enough to make him consider an official visit in December.

“It was good getting in early,” McLeod said. “I got in around 5 on Friday and got some time around the coaches that whole time. They toured me around the new facility and it was the first time they met my dad. They said they want to get me back for an official visit. They said probably sometime in December or whenever my parents can go.”

McLeod is looking to take a few official visits before putting pen to paper. He’s poking around to see if there’s still interest from Georgia and has Miami in mind too. Another visit to South Carolina wouldn’t be out of the question either, considering he’s still committed to the Gamecocks.

Florida’s incoming defensive line class is loaded with elite talent. Sean Spencer has earned verbal commitments from six four-star defensive linemen and edge rushers. Adding McLeod, who is ranked No. 174 overall on the 247Sports composite, would be the cherry on top of a stacked class.

Florida is officially on flip watch for McLeod, and a late official visit would create a good bit of drama leading up to the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 21.

