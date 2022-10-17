Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket
Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
northcountydailystar.com
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th
In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
Coast News
The Goods Doughnuts
Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
fox5sandiego.com
Taste the freshest Oysters in town
Ashley is taking you to Carlsbad Aquafarm for their unique tasting experience. Guests can book a tour of the farm to learn more about how they raise mussels and oysters. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes and is followed with a fresh oyster tasting that also lasts about 30 minutes. CEO Thomas Grimm explains why Carlsbad is the perfect environment to raise oysters and how they filter the lagoon.
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online
The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
Voiceof San Diego
Residents Have Complained About Gunshots Coming from a Plant Nursery for Years. Here’s What We Found
Last month, I reported on a property north of Escondido, near San Pasqual Valley, that has garnered complaints from its neighbors for more than six years. The property was purchased in November 2016 by members of the Freedom Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alex Djokich and his wife.
San Diego weekly Reader
Crafted Greens better than the typical salad spot
When was the last time I ordered a salad this far east? Usually, I’m in El Cajon for Middle Eastern food, or a cheeseburger. But here I am, out on Jamacha Road, which is technically farther east than Poway, or San Pasqual Valley, and the produce is irresistible. Place.
kusi.com
Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
KPBS
Valley Center-Pauma Schools ramp up visitor security
Valley Center-Pauma Unified schools are ramping up security with new technology. The Raptor Security System scans a visitor's ID and prints out a badge. That badge will need to be worn by the visitor at all times while on campus. "We’re a large high school so it helps keep us...
Man killed in Escondido crash identified
A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.
Structure fire near Harbison Canyon contained
A structure fire near Harbison Canyon Road and Los Caballos Lane in Harbison Canyon has been contained, according to Cal Fire.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
Coast News
Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event
ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
Escondido students learn and explore the medical world with first-hand experience
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diego students are getting a first-hand look at the world of medicine. Aeris is an 8th grader at Hidden Valley Middle School and joined hundreds of other Escondido Union students for Palomar Health’s Middle School Medical Discoveries Program. It’s a day of...
