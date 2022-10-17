ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History: Five Dodgers Make ESPN’s Top 100 List

This is an updated article originally published on February 10, 2022, by Matt Moreno. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and have multiple legends among Major League Baseball’s all-time greats. Five Dodgers recently made ESPN’s List of the Top 100 MLB Players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Losing NLDS Was ‘Organizational Failure’

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman can relate to fans’ frustration and disappointment with falling short in the postseason, but he differs from most in how to interpret the team getting eliminated from the National League Division Series. Amid external pressure for the Dodgers to part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers

After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodger Stadium Workers Receive Raises As Part Of New Contract

Dodger Stadium workers voted 98% to ratify a new contract with Compass Group and Levy Restaurants to bring raises to food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dish washers. The new deal amounts to 75% of Compass/Levy workers at Dodger Stadium being in position to earn more than $30 per...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History: Five of the Greatest Dodgers of All Time

This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 111-games, the most in franchise history and the second most ever in National League. Despite being heavy favorites in the postseason (as low as +200, according to GG Bet), the Dodgers were upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Series, ending their season on a down note.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

MLB News: Houston Astros vs New York Yankees ALCS Preview

It took five games, but the New York Yankees have found a way to advance to the American League Championship series against the Houston Astros. Jumping out to an early lead, New York closed out the Cleveland Guardians in a game originally scheduled to be played yesterday. Monday’s rainout means the Yankees will not have any downtime and will travel to Houston tonight for tomorrow’s game.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman Among 2022 Hank Aaron Award Finalists

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were named among the National League finalists for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in each league. Betts and Freeman are the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020, when he won...
dodgerblue.com

Kourtney Turner Checked Off Bucket List Item By Singing National Anthem On Justin Turner Bobblehead Night

Justin Turner bobblehead night this season was unique not only by the design featuring him as a pitcher, but also with Kourtney Turner signing the national anthem. Although Kourtney has experience singing in a choir, it wasn’t a skill used with any frequency of late. “I was nervous because I hadn’t sung in front of anyone since high school and I didn’t want to embarrass myself or the Turner name,” she told DodgerBlue.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy