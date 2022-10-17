Read full article on original website
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain alive in the postseason, but free agency rumors persisted throughout the season after he rejected a contract extension worth a reported seven years and $213.5 million at his Opening Day deadline. By all accounts, Judge and his agent, Page Odle, maintained their...
Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
Dodgers History: Five Dodgers Make ESPN’s Top 100 List
This is an updated article originally published on February 10, 2022, by Matt Moreno. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and have multiple legends among Major League Baseball’s all-time greats. Five Dodgers recently made ESPN’s List of the Top 100 MLB Players.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaning Toward Playing In 2023 Instead Of Retiring
The Los Angeles Dodgers face decisions on 10 soon-to-be free agents this offseason, including Clayton Kershaw, who missed some time because of back trouble but otherwise enjoyed a stellar 2022 campaign. The 34-year-old showed no signs of slowing down as he went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, 2.57 FIP and...
Dodgers News: Klay Thompson Felt Stress From Watching Trayce Thompson In NLDS
When the Los Angeles Dodgers were in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder earlier this season due to a rib injury Mookie Betts suffered, they reunited with Trayce Thompson by acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Thompson wound up earning his way to regular playing...
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Losing NLDS Was ‘Organizational Failure’
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman can relate to fans’ frustration and disappointment with falling short in the postseason, but he differs from most in how to interpret the team getting eliminated from the National League Division Series. Amid external pressure for the Dodgers to part...
Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers
After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
Dodger Stadium Workers Receive Raises As Part Of New Contract
Dodger Stadium workers voted 98% to ratify a new contract with Compass Group and Levy Restaurants to bring raises to food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dish washers. The new deal amounts to 75% of Compass/Levy workers at Dodger Stadium being in position to earn more than $30 per...
Dodgers History: Five of the Greatest Dodgers of All Time
This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 111-games, the most in franchise history and the second most ever in National League. Despite being heavy favorites in the postseason (as low as +200, according to GG Bet), the Dodgers were upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Series, ending their season on a down note.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson & Mookie Betts Named 2022 Gold Glove Award Finalists
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Tyler Anderson and Mookie Betts were named 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. Last year the team had Max Muncy, AJ Pollock and Betts included among the top three players at their respective positions. The Dodgers’ last Gold Glove Award winner was Betts for the 2020...
MLB News: Houston Astros vs New York Yankees ALCS Preview
It took five games, but the New York Yankees have found a way to advance to the American League Championship series against the Houston Astros. Jumping out to an early lead, New York closed out the Cleveland Guardians in a game originally scheduled to be played yesterday. Monday’s rainout means the Yankees will not have any downtime and will travel to Houston tonight for tomorrow’s game.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Mindful Postseason ‘Can Be Very Brutal’
Freddie Freeman was a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers setting a new franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season en route to capturing their ninth National League West title since 2013 and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers had lofty expectations heading into the...
Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman Among 2022 Hank Aaron Award Finalists
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were named among the National League finalists for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in each league. Betts and Freeman are the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020, when he won...
MLB Rumors: Players Association Proposed Best-Of-Seven Division Series & Re-Seeding Before Lockout
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) prior to the 2022 season, a 12-team expanded postseason format was added among other changes. The format introduced first-round byes for the top two seeds and two sets of three-game Wild Card Series between...
Kourtney Turner Checked Off Bucket List Item By Singing National Anthem On Justin Turner Bobblehead Night
Justin Turner bobblehead night this season was unique not only by the design featuring him as a pitcher, but also with Kourtney Turner signing the national anthem. Although Kourtney has experience singing in a choir, it wasn’t a skill used with any frequency of late. “I was nervous because I hadn’t sung in front of anyone since high school and I didn’t want to embarrass myself or the Turner name,” she told DodgerBlue.com.
