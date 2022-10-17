ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

YMCA Will Give Free Swim Lessons to NCSD 3rd Graders

The YMCA of Natrona County is offering free swim lessons to 3rd graders in the Natrona County School District. That's according to a press release from the Y, who stated that they have partnered with the NCSD, and Journey Elementary School, to provide this free service. "Students from Journey have...
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again

It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are

The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
Any Way You WON IT: Win Tickets to Journey & Toto in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum

It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children

Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
