Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
(PHOTOS) Flower power: Casper florist gives bouquets at random to mark ‘Petal It Forward’ day
CASPER, Wyo. — Dana Volney, a marketing professional working for Keefe’s Flowers, parked the familiar florist’s van in a parking lot between the Townsend Justice Center and the downtown Post Office on Wednesday afternoon. Volney and another Keefe’s employee chose the post office as their first stop...
YMCA Will Give Free Swim Lessons to NCSD 3rd Graders
The YMCA of Natrona County is offering free swim lessons to 3rd graders in the Natrona County School District. That's according to a press release from the Y, who stated that they have partnered with the NCSD, and Journey Elementary School, to provide this free service. "Students from Journey have...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
With eye to attracting new development, Casper City Council finishes rezone near Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — With an eye to making more property available for industrial or commercial development, the Casper City Council approved an ordinance to rezone some city-owned property near the Ford Wyoming Center on third and final reading Tuesday. While Casper has a lot land available zoned for commercial...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory
It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are
The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/12/22–10/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Any Way You WON IT: Win Tickets to Journey & Toto in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum
It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children
Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
