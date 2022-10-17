Read full article on original website
Are Truck Owners In New York State Going Broke To Ride Big?
New York State truck owners of one particular make and model may be spending an extraordinary amount of money just to ride big. According to new data from Edmunds, some truck owners have four-figure car notes. Ford Authority says that more than a third of Ford F-150 owners – 36...
Why Is Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed here in Central and Upstate New York?. Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and your left with several questions. Are rats currently being used to sniff out landmines? Are rats currently being used in New York to sniff out landmines? We don't know about New York, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Most Haunted Abandoned Cemetery Open for One Day Only in New York
There's an abandoned cemetery in New York some say is so haunted that once you enter you can never leave. Forest Park Cemetery is located in Brunswick, New York, and is said to have begun in 1856. It was first incorporated in 1897 after a group of businessmen bought the property with plans to turn it into a park-like experience with winding trails, and a large receiving tomb near the entrance.
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
Nextdoor’s Interactive 2022 Halloween Treat Map For Upstate New York Is Here
Looking for a Trick Or Treat Map for Central and Upstate New York for 2022? The Nextdoor App has your answer. The interactive local Halloween guide for 2022 allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween on Nextdoor's free app. Neighbors in our region can post whether or not that are decorating their home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy. If you think people in our area aren't using the map, you're wrong. We entered this authors home in New Hartford, and was surprised to see all sorts of pins pop up:
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?
When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
One of Most Haunted New York Cemeteries Home to Cursed Bronze Lady
The cursed Bronze Lady is just one of many spirits you may feel, hear or even see at one of the most haunted cemeteries in New York state. The cemetery is in the village that was known as North Tarrytown until it changed its name to Sleepy Hollow in 1996. It's home to more than 90 acres of spirits, including Washington Irving, the man behind The Headless Horseman, who rides around looking for his decapitated head.
Lottery Officials Warn Of Scams In New York
Officials with one of the biggest Lotteries in the state are warning residents of possible scams using the lottery's name. As the jackpots grow bigger and bigger it seems more and more people are trying to scam people using the name of one of the biggest lotteries in the country.
New York State Residents Can Now Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness
New Yorkers can now apply for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced that certain student loan borrowers could have some of their outstanding loans forgiven. While Republicans are trying to fight the forgiveness program and make borrowers fully responsible for their debt, the application has been made available. The application portal opened on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Holiday Train Returns to Rails For First Time in 3 Years to Help Fill Food Banks
The annual Holiday Train is back on track. It returns to the rails for the first time in three years and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and helping feed the hungry this Christmas. Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S, stopping...
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
