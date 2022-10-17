Read full article on original website
15 of the best entries in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards contest
Every single one is a winner.
Son gives brutally honest review of mom’s half marathon performance and it's cracking us up
The mom found, in an extremely hilarious way, that her son doesn't seem too impressed by her half-marathon accomplishment.
Community comes together to harvest crops of farmer who got injured while trying to save a puppy
'Frost really is the heartland of America,' said the farmer. 'One day, I hope I'm able to pay the favor back.'
Man freedives under iceberg at 28°F to raise awareness on invisible mental health battles men face
Luke Adams spent two years planning and five months training before diving into the Arctic Ocean, all for a short film with a powerful message.
Remote employee fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from the firm
The employee was reportedly told to remain logged in for the entire workday with screen-sharing and his webcam turned on.
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Doctor dresses up as pink unicorn to throw a 'no more chemo' party for a 4-year-old cancer survivor
'That was the first time that I think I had seen her so happy.'
Cafe charges rude customers more than double for their beverages: 'Say please'
Hussain shares that some customers pull a funny line on them by saying, 'Can I order one Hello, desi chai, please.'
Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his nine-hour brain surgery
The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the surgical team to navigate his brain.
These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever
In an adorable dance-off video, the two are seen dancing to the song 'Right Thurr' by Chingy.
Rod Stewart finds home for Ukrainian family of 7 who fled war, and pays their rent and bills
The family plays his music in the house all day to pay tribute to his heroic actions that saved them from tragedy.
Woman adopted at age 4 finds biological dad, learns he kept sonogram photo of her from 18 years ago
Although Tiegan Boyens had a lovely childhood with her adoptive mothers, she always wondered about her father.
Comedian reveals his grandmother's savage grandkid ranking system and the reason why he got demoted
'We've always been a very jokey, roasty family. It's definitely a way to keep everyone together, and it gets us all talking,' he shared.
Bibong, Korea's last captive Indo-Pacific dolphin, has successfully been freed
Bibong had been living in an aquarium for 17 years.
