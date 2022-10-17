Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Documentary Now!
Fred Armisen, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Erik Kenward, Tamsin Rawady, Rhys Thomas, John Mulaney, Zach Kanin, Rob Klein, Matthew Pacult, Tim Robinson, Madeleine Pron. Documentary Now parodies the current obsession with documentaries. Season one features six different stories and stylistic approaches paying tribute to the doc format.
A.V. Club
Documentary Now! does Herzog in an incredible, hilarious, and poignant season premiere
It’s easy, when talking about Documentary Now!—IFC’s relentlessly brilliant love letter to the non-fiction form—to do so by talking about “parody.” It’s something the show itself encourages with some regularity, what with its intense dedication to mimicry, moving heaven and earth to capture the specific look of, and particular images from, whatever piece of real-world filmmaking that directors Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, and the show’s rotating crew of high-profile comedy writers, have set their sights on for any given week. And it was certainly truer in the IFC series’ early going, when huge pieces of the documentary canon—Grey Gardens, The Thin Blue Line, Salesman, etc.—were still waiting to be plucked for parody from the vine.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Zoe Saldaña leads From Scratch. Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.:...
A.V. Club
The Daily Show
Trevor Noah surprised everyone by announcing his exit from The Daily Show, including his longtime correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Wood found out about it at the same time the rest of us did (except he was attending the News and Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony at the time). Speculation has already begun as to which person (or persons) might take the reins, and as for whether Wood would, the answer is not no.
A.V. Club
Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history
Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
A.V. Club
Once more for the people in back: Alan Moore hates every Watchmen adaptation
Unfortunately, it’s time for your daily reminder that comics creator Alan Moore hates every adaptation of his work. Yes, that includes Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, James McTigue’s V For Vendetta, and The Hughes Brothers’ From Hell. So naturally, it brings us no joy (well, some joy) reporting this repeatedly. But as a new day delivers sunshine unto the living organisms on this blue marble, so, too, does it bring another interview in which Alan Moore criticizes how the broader culture has received his work.
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
A.V. Club
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Friendship breakups, at least those between longtime pals, hurt like hell. They burn your spirit and leave you displaced, sometimes just as harshly as the end of a romance can. In The Banshees Of Inisherin, Pádraic has been deeply feeling this ache, strolling around his (fictional) island of Inisherin perplexed and in denial alongside Jenny, his loyal donkey companion. Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s soulful masterpiece offers a a windswept elegy on a camaraderie that has reached its inexplicable expiration, as well as melancholic rumination on mortality.
A.V. Club
Daniel Radcliffe apparently used a photo of Cameron Diaz as a visual cue for those flying scenes in Harry Potter
You may have seen a flickering Golden Snitch or a monstrous dragon flying across the screen when watching any of the broomstick scenes in the Harry Potter films, but star Daniel Radcliffe reportedly had his eyes on Cameron Diaz—well, at least a photo of her. In Tom Felton’s new memoir Beyond The Wand: The Magic and Mayhem Of Growing Up A Wizard, the HP star reveals that a young Radcliffe used an image of actor Cameron Diaz as a visual cue while shooting scenes atop a broomstick.
A.V. Club
Tom Felton says Ralph Fiennes improvised creepy Voldemort hug in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2
There are a few moments from the Harry Potter series that have entered the meme hall of fame for being unintentionally funny. (See: “Not me, not Hermione, you.”) Recall the moment in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) accepts Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) back into the fold with a creepy hug. It’s chilling in the context of the film, but American audiences found it “absolutely hilarious,” Felton writes in his new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard (per Insider).
A.V. Club
Judi Dench would like you to remember that The Crown is fictional
Sure, season five of The Crown doesn’t come out until next month, but that’s not about to stop Judi Dench from having an opinion on the new episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed drama based on the British royal family. Following a September report that Buckingham Palace wants to remind everyone that the series is “a drama not a documentary,” the Cats star penned an open letter to The Times UK saying the show has veered towards “crude sensationalism.”
A.V. Club
The 14 best shows streaming right now on Peacock
We know, we know—it’s tough to subscribe to yet another streaming platform. But even so, NBC Universal’s relatively new streamer is worth the sacrifice. Peacock is home to not only NBC standouts like The Office, but also unique originals and irreverent comedies. To help you sort through the offerings, here is The A.V. Club’s guide for what to watch, including ingenious sitcoms like Girls5eva, ongoing true-crime drama A Friend Of The Family, and the late Angela Lansbury’s pitch-perfect Murder, She Wrote. Plus, you can always catch up on four seasons of Yellowstone before the fifth arrives next month.
A.V. Club
Comedy Central might replace Trevor Noah with two or three Daily Show hosts
One could argue that this modern era where politicians openly lie and cheat and steal with absolutely no repercussions (to say nothing of, you know, the pandemic or January 6) has made political comedy news like Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show irrelevant, but Weekend Update is still inexplicably popular and Comedy Central is actively looking for a new host to take over The Daily Show once Trevor Noah leaves rather than packing up the set and calling it a day, so what do we know?
A.V. Club
18 great but seriously underrated Taylor Swift songs
Let’s state the obvious first: Taylor Swift does, in fact, have numerous underrated tracks. Ever since her self-titled debut album in 2006, the singer-songwriter has ascended as one of the industry’s most pivotal artists. She’s recorded 206 tracks in her career so far, successfully experimenting with various genres in the process. Yet for anyone only vaguely familiar with her discography, the popular standouts are limited to “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” or “All Too Well.” Her music tends to be eclipsed by snap judgments, a torrid news cycle around her love life, or other gossip headlines.
A.V. Club
With a new adaptation already on the way, Rick Riordan has announced a new Percy Jackson book
It’s 2022, and being in the Percy Jackson business is good. Disney+ is putting together a new series adaptation of the best-selling children’s fantasy books about a demigod learning about his destiny and all the other gods and god-type people who have opinions about it, with Walker Scobell playing Percy himself (replacing Logan Lerman from the movies). Now, original Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is cashing in by announcing a brand new Percy Jackson book—the first in over a decade. (Is it “cashing in” if you write a successful series of books that is now getting a second stab at an adaptation, and you decide to write another book? Or is it just smart business sense?)
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza says she "blew" an audition for Wes Craven's Scream sequel
It happens to the best of the best: even Aubrey Plaza whiffed a couple of castings back in the day. In a new interview with Hits Radio’s Olivia Marks, Plaza reveals that she had more than a few painful auditions in her early career—but the one she really “blew” was for Wes Craven.
A.V. Club
From Scratch is part meet-cute comfort food, part tearful romance
Not even 10 minutes into the first episode of Netflix’s limited series From Scratch, our leading lady voices what proves to be a kind of thesis statement for what soon becomes a swoon-worthy romantic story: “I came here to have my own renaissance,” she tells a newfound friend in Florence, Italy, where the Texas-born soon-to-be-law-school dropout moved to pursue her own artistic ambitions. “Last thing I want is to find love while I’m here.” Famous last words, right? Because, of course, soon after Amy (Zoe Saldaña) makes such a pronouncement, she finds herself all but going back on her word. The culprit? Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a dashing Sicilian chef who woos her and gives her the kind of summer fling Diane Lane films are made of.
A.V. Club
Jupiter Ascending
There are plenty of pieces to the Wachowskis’ 2015 sci-fi film Jupiter Ascending that stand out in its first viewing, like dog-human hybrid Channing Tatum or Mila Kunis’ character being of interstellar bee royalty. Yet, none of those things can beat the absolutely unhinged performance of Eddie Redmayne as Balem Abrasax, the film’s over-the-top baddie whose obsession over a youth serum rivals that of TikTok’s skincare sector.
A.V. Club
Harry Styles is nothing to sing about in My Policeman
Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is referenced early on in My Policeman, setting the audience up for a grand and tragic love story. Eventually, we arrive at one in which both obsession and betrayal play equal parts. Yet the journey there is rather choppy, fragmented into two time frames that don’t always come together. The transitions are rather awkward; just as the viewer starts to get invested in one story, off we go to the other one.
A.V. Club
It's A Dead Man's Party: The ultimate Halloween playlist
They called rock and roll the Devil’s music when it first hit the scene in the 1950s. Ever since, all popular music—whether it’s metal, hip-hop, or techno—has occasionally been seen through that spectrum, often because musicians have danced with the devil himself. Sometimes, it’s done as a lark, sometimes it’s deadly serious, but in either case the end result is the same: killer music for a Halloween playlist.
Comments / 0