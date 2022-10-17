ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

verywellmind.com

What to Know About CBD Oil for Stress Relief Treatment

Cannabis sativa, commonly referred to as cannabis, is a plant that contains over 80 compounds, known as cannabinoids. Among these compounds is cannabidiol (CBD) (unlike the more common tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD doesn’t produce psychoactive effects). CBD has become a widely used product over the past several years. The FDA...
ScienceAlert

Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science

With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Benzinga

Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What's The Difference?

This article was originally published in June 2021. Photo by NisonCo Pitcher Kelly Ebbert featuring the EVRI by Dip Devices and pre-rolled RAW cones via Daily High Club. This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. To be a leading cannabis, hemp, CBD and Delta-8 THC...
thefreshtoast.com

THC-O Is To Cannabis What Heroin Is To Opium — Is It Legal?

THC-O acetate (THC-O, ATHC) is becoming a popular option among cannabis consumers. According to Google trends, interest in this compound peaked around mid-2021. Consumers are turning to THC-O for two likely reasons. The first is that delta-8 THC acetate is hemp-derived and therefore legal and accessible in states where marijuana is illegal.
Benzinga

Smoking vs. Vaping Weed: Are They Really All That Different?

This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Electronic vaporization of cannabis was supposed to be the safer alternative to smoking. After all, users still get all the benefits of the cannabinoids and terpenes without inhaling combusted products like carbon monoxide, plant matter particulates, or the over 100 toxins that are released when flower is burned.
Daily Mail

Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests

Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
Healthline

What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects

Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
thefreshtoast.com

Kratom Vs. Cannabis: What You Should Know

Even though kratom and cannabis come from natural plants, both have a long history of prohibition primarily driven by misinformation. Kratom and cannabis are two substances that have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures as herbal allies. Although they both come from plants, there are many differences between these two products.
thefreshtoast.com

If THC Percentage Doesn’t Matter, Why Not Just Smoke CBD?

Some of the most powerful cannabis strains have THC percentages in the teens. But they are falling out of favor as the market embraces strains that test above 30%. A recent Forbes article suggested that THC percentage is the cannabis industry’s biggest lie. True enough, the industry is polarized on this issue which unfortunately impacts heavily on the product that ends up on dispensary shelves.
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
studyfinds.org

Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals

VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...

