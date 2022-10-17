Check out the design duo’s brand new beautifully-furnished Design Studio. Linda Birmingham and Kris Carlson, the duo that makeup Designingwomen2, have been designing beautiful interiors in the Red River Valley and blessing lives with their contagious personalities for many years—and that isn’t about to stop anytime soon. In fact, they just opened their brand new studio in Detroit Lakes, providing a space for clients to experience even more of what dw2 has to offer. We sat down with Co-Owner Kris Carlson to tell us a little more about the new studio.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO