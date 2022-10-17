House report alleges Trump aides blocked public health officials from providing accurate Covid-19 information during pandemic

Read full article on original website
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he had a 'bad feeling' before the White House briefing where Trump floated using disinfectants to treat COVID-19
Fauci said he had a "bad feeling" ahead of Trump's presser where he spoke of COVID-19 and disinfectants. "And as soon as I heard it, I said, holy [expletive], this is going to go bad," Fauci told ABC News. For much of 2020, Fauci was a fixture on the televised...
Emails show Trump lawyers mocked his wealth — then tried to block the emails from Congress
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys joked about his wealth in private emails leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emails between Trump lawyers Bruce Marks and Kenneth Chesebro in December 2020 were among the evidence that attorney John Eastman, who helped craft Trump's Jan. 6 strategy, concealed from the Jan. 6 select committee, claiming they were covered by attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege.
Trump administration blocked CDC transit mask mandate, report shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's administration at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 blocked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from adopting a federal mandate requiring face masks on airline flights and other forms of transit, a congressional report released on Monday said.
Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
Trump employee seen moving boxes on Mar-a-Lago security footage identified as former White House employee, source says
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump. Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president...
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Court Clerk Says Trump Attorney Didn’t Properly Sign Notice of Appeal in Failed Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit
An attorney for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed the precursor to a long-promised appeal in a rubbished racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of political foes from the 2016 election cycle. However, the document wasn’t properly signed, the court clerk’s office indicated almost immediately.
Trump insisted on having a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, but that call is increasingly backfiring
The special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago docs again criticized Trump's arguments Tuesday. Judge Raymond Dearie accused Trump's lawyers of making contradictory claims. Trump pushed for Dearie to be appointed, but it's a decision that visibly backfired. Former President Donald Trump pushed hard to have a so-called "special master" appointed in his...
‘Trump Lawyers Turning Against Each Other’: Legal Experts React to Report That Christina Bobb Said She Was Told to Sign Alleged False Statement About Mar-a-Lago Docs
Legal Twitter was abuzz over recent reports that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys recently spoke with federal prosecutors about various details regarding allegedly classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August FBI raid. According to an NBC News report citing “three sources familiar with the matter,” that...
Trump Is Going to Create Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
The Jan. 6 Committee’s issuing a subpoena to former President Donald Trump makes clear that our country is not on the brink of a Constitutional crisis—it’s already in a Constitutional crisis. The definition of just what is a Constitutional crisis may be debated, but in plain English...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
Trump allegedly pressured health workers not to publish accurate data on COVID-19
Workers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were pressured by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his administration not to provide accurate coronavirus information to citizens early in the pandemic. This has been endorsed by the US House of Representatives subcommittee charged with investigating the coronavirus...
Former FBI official says the FBI is facing a 'crisis of credibility' over questions of how much its senior officials knew leading up to the Capitol riot
Frank Figliuzzi called for transparency from the FBI and for the agency to say if there was "political suppression" of its intelligence on January 6.
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
The Jan. 6 Committee Voted to Subpoena Donald Trump, But Legal Experts Think the Move Is Largely Symbolic
The Jan. 6th Committee capped off what may be its final public proceedings before the release of its long-anticipated report with an historic curtain-dropper: a unanimous vote to subpoena Donald Trump. Though a shot across the bow to the former president, the subpoena may ultimately prove more symbolic than a...
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Armed Services Committee Republican says ‘vast majority’ of GOP supports US assistance to Ukraine
Republican Rep. Michael Waltz (Fla.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the majority of the Republican caucus supports U.S. assistance to Ukraine amid concerns that a GOP-controlled House following the November elections may push back on billions of dollars of military and economic aid provided to Kyiv.
