Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
LoreOne 3D-printed custom carbon road shoes updated with improved retention, $2k price!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The fully-custom fit 3D-printed carbon exoskeleton LoreOne road shoes have been wild and intriguing since we first laid eyes on them… even if their exorbitant cost priced them way out of the budget of the vast majority of cyclists. But while they haven’t come down in price (the opposite, in fact), Lore has continued to refine the concept…
Bikerumor
Commencal Light & Enduro Hipbag get ride essentials off your back, plus a Fidlock bottle
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Commencal bikes have just released a couple of mountain bike hip packs – the Light Hipbag & Enduro Hipbag – to cover everything from short spins to all-day adventure rides. The Light version is especially small so it can even slip under your jersey, while the larger Enduro pack has an optional Fidlock magnetic mount that can carry an extra bottle & more…
Bikerumor
Bianchi Oltre RC “Hyperbike” gets air deflectors and vented, integrated stem
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The all-new Bianchi Oltre RC is their first “hyperbike” and gets unique, patent-pending vents on the headtube to redirect air to low-pressure zones. Those, plus a fully integrated one-piece handlebar and stem and new Reparto Corse aero wheels offer a 45-second savings over 40k at 250watts output.
Bikerumor
Evil Offering LS lightly salts versatile 141mm carbon all-mountain trail bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Just like they did with their longer-travel enduro bike, Evil tweaks their mid-travel carbon all-mountain 29er trail bike with the now lightly salted Offering LS. Talking about it like the one pocketknife that you can use for any task, the Offering LS is the kind of do-it-all mountain bike meant to ride from local singletrack all the way up to the start line of an enduro race, maybe even whip it around a bit in a bike park…
Bikerumor
Best New Hardtail Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Bespoked 2022 delivered some fantastic handmade bicycles, most of which we’d never want to actually ride for worry of chipping their beautiful paint work. Here we take a look at some of the best hardtail mountain bikes that were on display; from price-upon asking titanium gearbox bikes, to alchemy-inspired hardcore steel frames, and a 36er for folk over 2 meters tall, Bespoked had something for everyone. Feast your eyes (and say goodbye to your bank balance).
Bikerumor
Suplest Edge+ 2.0 revamps road, XC, gravel & MTB flat shoes with advanced, lighter materials
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Small Swiss cycling shoemaker Suplest has a completely revamped Edge+ 2.0 shoe line-up prepped for next season, including everything from light & stiff road shoes to flat pedal gravity, with plenty of versatile mountain bike shoes in between. Using all-new advanced materials and their first-ever ultralight woven shoe, the new range adapts Suplest’s proven tech from a surprisingly affordable price point up to the ultra-premium…
Bikerumor
Auckland Cycle Works shows KOLARP linkage prototypes at Bespoked
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Gary Ewing wasn’t entirely sure what he was trying to achieve when he began working on his “Kind of like a Rearward Pivot URT” (KOLARP) suspension design. It seems the whole process has been more of an exploration and learning opportunity from the outset, rather than a specific project at the end of which he had a goal in mind. Nevertheless, having only embarked upon the Auckland Cycle Works journey at the beginning of the pandemic, he turned up at Bespoked 2022 with not one, but two prototypes, one of which cost him around £30,000 to make! The Marra and The Reiver are the fruits of his labor, and we suspect there’s a lot more on its way.
Bikerumor
Brilliant (but still prototype) Rockrider enduro, XC race bikes could be at Decathlon soon
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Earlier this year we spotted Decathlon’s Rockrider brand on some very high-end looking mountain bikes on the World Cup XCO circuit. Turns out, there’s more than just an XC bike (and more than one XC bike), with the retail giant looking to entire multiple disciplines with various levels of bikes.
Bikerumor
Article One Eyewear X Mission Workshop Isn’t Your Average Cycling Eyewear!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Flint, Michigan’s own Article One, an independent eyewear company, has just launched its second collaboration with San Fransico’s Mission Workshop to create the Article One X Mission Workshop. This new activewear has a frame that’s inspired by the classic aviator shape and is part of Article One’s ACTIVE Collection.
Bikerumor
Eddie O’Dea Becomes First Rider to Complete the New 5,960 Mile Eastern Divide Trail!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s been roughly 78 days since Eddie O’Dea set off on a bike ride from Newfoundland, Canada. His destination? The Southernmost point in the United States via the new Eastern Divide Trail. Having successfully made it to Key West, Florida, Eddie has become the first person to successfully complete the epic journey, raising money for the Georgia Cycling Association along the way.
The Kia Stinger Will Be Discontinued in April: Report
KiaKia's performance four-door has been sputtering along for years, and an end to the pain could be in sight as rumors of its discontinuation return.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Spearfish, South Dakota
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Todd Bowen, “One of the many reasons to ride gravel are the amazing things you will see. In this case riding gravel on my Lightspeed Watia in Spearfish, SD, I came upon a gate made of old hay rake wheels.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Midnight Blue is the new Chris King color…for a limited time only
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Chris King frequently uses their Open House event to launch a new color, and this year’s builder party got dark with a new deep satin-finish Midnight blue anodized option. You’ll find the Chris King Midnight...
Comments / 0