Gary Ewing wasn't entirely sure what he was trying to achieve when he began working on his "Kind of like a Rearward Pivot URT" (KOLARP) suspension design. It seems the whole process has been more of an exploration and learning opportunity from the outset, rather than a specific project at the end of which he had a goal in mind. Nevertheless, having only embarked upon the Auckland Cycle Works journey at the beginning of the pandemic, he turned up at Bespoked 2022 with not one, but two prototypes, one of which cost him around £30,000 to make! The Marra and The Reiver are the fruits of his labor, and we suspect there's a lot more on its way.

1 DAY AGO