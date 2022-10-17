ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total US job quits have risen 36 percent from two years prior

 4 days ago

The effect of all these factors has been a significant increase in job movement across the U.S. labor market. Total U.S. job quits began spiking upward in 2021, reaching a high of 4.8 million quits in August 2021. While quits declined slightly in the subsequent fall and winter, workers still left their jobs at rates well above recent historical levels. And in 2022, quits have topped four million in every month from April to July.

While the Great Resignation has affected all industries and income levels, turnover has been most concentrated in low-wage sectors . Fields like retail and hospitality have seen a disproportionate share of the country’s job turnover in the last two years, with workers frequently citing difficult working conditions and low, stagnant wages as a reason for moving on to new roles. These fields are also least likely to offer key benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and flexible work arrangements—all of which took on new importance during the pandemic.

1953-1957: China implements first Five-Year Plan with aid from the Soviet Union, including funding 156 major industrial projects in China

China implemented its first Five-Year Plan with the financial help and ideological guidance of the Soviet Union, which had been using the structure of five-year plans to grow for several decades. The inaugural plan focused on economic growth through two key pillars: developing the mining, iron, and steel manufacturing industries, and leaning less on agriculture. In doing so, China mimicked Russia's emphasis on industrial development but found that its much larger population and technological developments were poorly suited to that roadmap. The PRC again found itself in debt to the Soviet Union following a series of loans to help get public industries off the ground.
FDA OKs Novavax COVID Vaccine as First Booster Shot

THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Americans will now have another choice if they want a COVID booster shot. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novavax Inc.'s protein-based vaccine as a first booster dose. Until now, it had only been approved as a two-dose primary series. “The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster,” Novavax President...
Biden touts investment in Pennsylvania's infrastructure

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden, in a visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, touted his administration’s infrastructure investments in front of an almost-completed Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed nine months ago. The president spent most of his time emphasizing federal funding for infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to railroads, service pipes, airport terminal upgrades, and broadband internet. “For most of the last century, we led the world...
Federal deficit topped $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022, nearly 50% above pre-COVID level

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration on Friday released its budgetary data for the last month of fiscal year 2022 which showed the U.S. government ran up a roughly $1.4 trillion deficit. That is an average of nearly $120 billion in added debt every month. Federal debt surpassed $31 trillion earlier this month. The federal debt topped $30 trillion, its own milestone, in January of this year. In a...
U.S. racial equity committee, its leader criticized on multiple levels

(The Center Square) – A new equity committee at the U.S. Department of Treasury has sparked controversy and drawn the scrutiny of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The Treasury Department said in the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity that it would “advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color.” “Toward that end, the Committee will identify, monitor, and review aspects of the domestic economy...
March 2006: Hu and Putin agree to extend energy cooperation

Three deals were signed during Vladimir Putin's visit to China, all aimed at increasing collaboration in the energy, oil, and gas sectors. Both leaders explored the possibility of constructing gas pipelines from Siberia to China to deliver energy commodities from the former to the latter. Additionally, Putin and Hu Jintao both stated their hopes for creating a "trilateral cooperation mechanism" between themselves and India to develop economic and defense forces. You may also like: History of vaccine mandates in the US
Late 1982: China and the Soviet Union restart dialogue to normalize ties

After more than a decade of mutual separation following the conflicts of the late 1960s, China and Russia began tentatively communicating again, due, in large part, to China's opening up to the West, which allowed the nation to be less dependent on the Soviet Union and shift more toward a global diplomatic balance. Consequently, Russia and China began to seek normalization with each other, divorced from the ideological constraints that underlay much of their previous conflict.
March 2007: Russia and China sign commercial deals worth $4B during Hu's visit to Russia

China's economy had grown significantly by 2007, leaving President Hu Jintao eager to sign trade deals with Russia, particularly to gain oil and gas securities. As China was the second-highest oil consumer globally and Russia the second-highest oil exporter, both countries stood to gain much from a two-way arrangement. Ahead of his visit to Russia, Hu publicly stated, "At present, Chinese-Russian relations are developing vigorously and have reached unprecedented levels." Chinese officials further disclosed Hu's intentions to close large-scale business deals on his visit, making it much more than a diplomatic journey. During Hu's visit, Vladimir Putin pointed to the fivefold growth in bilateral trade between the two countries, which by 2007 had reached $30 billion—a harbinger of an even broader growth in this regard in future years.
July 16, 2001: Putin and Jiang sign the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, intended to protect mutual interests and stimulate trade

One year after declaring intentions to strengthen ties, Russia and China signed a Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. In it, they agreed on "promoting and establishing a just and fair new world order based on universally recognized principles and norms of international laws" and to "endeavor to enhance relations between the two countries to a completely new level." It is thought that China's motivations in signing the treaty lay in its need for increased military capacity and a stable petroleum supply, while Russia was seeking markets for both of those sectors.
June 6, 2011: China and Russia agree to establish a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' during a meeting on the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation

Intentions to develop a "comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation" were seen as an upgrade to the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, with more defined and ambitious milestones laid out. A central focus of the new partnership was to jointly develop both nations' space and civil aircraft engineering sectors. Medvedev publicly stated that China and Russia had agreed to aim for bilateral trade benchmarks of $100 billion by 2015 and $200 billion by 2020.
