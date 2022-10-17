Total US job quits have risen 36 percent from two years prior

The effect of all these factors has been a significant increase in job movement across the U.S. labor market. Total U.S. job quits began spiking upward in 2021, reaching a high of 4.8 million quits in August 2021. While quits declined slightly in the subsequent fall and winter, workers still left their jobs at rates well above recent historical levels. And in 2022, quits have topped four million in every month from April to July.

While the Great Resignation has affected all industries and income levels, turnover has been most concentrated in low-wage sectors . Fields like retail and hospitality have seen a disproportionate share of the country’s job turnover in the last two years, with workers frequently citing difficult working conditions and low, stagnant wages as a reason for moving on to new roles. These fields are also least likely to offer key benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and flexible work arrangements—all of which took on new importance during the pandemic.