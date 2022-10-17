ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati is dealing with multiple injuries after their win in New Orleans

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information.

"Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably have a better update for you on Wednesday," head coach Zac Taylor said.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou suffered a calf injury on Sunday. He's expected to miss multiple weeks.

The good news is Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams both made it through Sunday's game relatively unscathed, despite playing through injuries.

Both guys are sore on Monday, but Taylor offered an encouraging update on them.

"Neither are worse off," Taylor said.

Rookie defensive end Jeff Gunter suffered a dislocated knee in warm ups and could miss time. He didn't play in Sunday's game after suffering the injury. The team considers him "week-to-week."

