ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Smaller businesses struggle to offer the same benefits as larger businesses

The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNvOJ_0icYHSZi00

While well-resourced firms have responded to the Great Resignation by raising wages and increasing their benefits offerings, not every employer has been able to do so. Access to benefits has a clear relationship to business size: companies with more employees tend to offer benefits more frequently than companies with fewer employees.

Workers seeking out benefits in their hunt for better jobs and working conditions may also need to look in certain industries to find the employers who are most likely to offer benefits. Typical incomes in a field are one good indicator: high-paying fields like finance and insurance or professional, scientific, and technical services both have among the highest rates of access to benefits. But other industries like utilities and manufacturing also rank highly for benefits. These fields may not pay as highly as white-collar fields, but relatively strong unionization rates and challenging work conditions make it more critical for employers to offer benefits coverage.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine which industries offer the best employee benefits, researchers at Smartest Dollar —an organization that reviews commercial insurance and other business products—calculated a composite score that equally weighted the percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation, life insurance, health insurance, retirement plans, paid family leave, and flexible hours. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation was ranked higher.

Here are the U.S. industries offering the best employee benefits.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Surgeon General Says 'Toxic Workplaces' Take Big Toll on Workers' Health

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just about anyone who’s ever dealt with a toxic work environment can tel you about the toll it takes on your physical and mental health. Now, the U.S. government is backing that perception up with some evidence. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy