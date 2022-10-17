Smaller businesses struggle to offer the same benefits as larger businesses

While well-resourced firms have responded to the Great Resignation by raising wages and increasing their benefits offerings, not every employer has been able to do so. Access to benefits has a clear relationship to business size: companies with more employees tend to offer benefits more frequently than companies with fewer employees.

Workers seeking out benefits in their hunt for better jobs and working conditions may also need to look in certain industries to find the employers who are most likely to offer benefits. Typical incomes in a field are one good indicator: high-paying fields like finance and insurance or professional, scientific, and technical services both have among the highest rates of access to benefits. But other industries like utilities and manufacturing also rank highly for benefits. These fields may not pay as highly as white-collar fields, but relatively strong unionization rates and challenging work conditions make it more critical for employers to offer benefits coverage.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine which industries offer the best employee benefits, researchers at Smartest Dollar —an organization that reviews commercial insurance and other business products—calculated a composite score that equally weighted the percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation, life insurance, health insurance, retirement plans, paid family leave, and flexible hours. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater percentage of private industry workers with access to paid holidays and paid vacation was ranked higher.

Here are the U.S. industries offering the best employee benefits.