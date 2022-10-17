ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...

