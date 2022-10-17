7. Health care and social assistance

Related
Had a Stroke? Get These Professionals on Your Rehab Team
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When someone has a stroke, many professionals come together to help the patient recover. The rehabilitation plan varies depending on which parts of the body were affected by the stroke and the type and severity of damage. Patients will have a team of physicians to guide and coordinate their long-term care. It often includes a physiatrist who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation;...
Surgery Holds Danger for Seniors. Who's Most at Risk?
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery can be a daunting prospect at any age. Now, researchers say they've spotted two key factors upping the odds of a poor surgical outcome in seniors. Older adults who are either frail or suffering from dementia have high rates of death in the year following a major procedure, a new U.S. study finds. Researchers found that among Americans aged 65 and older...
Common A-Fib Treatment May Be Riskier for Women
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can be dangerous, raising the odds for a stroke. A new study looked to...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
