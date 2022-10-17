Read full article on original website
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
New Coffee Bar In Stratford Welcomes Guests, Furry Friends
A brand-new coffee bar in Fairfield County is now welcoming guests and their furry friends. Frenchie's Coffee Bar, located in Stratford, at 2420 Main St., held its ribbon-cutting event at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Stratford town officials. The coffee bar is owned by Patrice Wilson-Neil and Kevin...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location
Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
newyorkupstate.com
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
heystamford.com
Stamford Downtown Announces Colin Cosell as new Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
If you’ve attended the annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular over the last several years you likely heard a familiar voice booming over the PA system. It was that of famed announcer Alan Kalter. Known as the “voice” of CBS’ “Late Show With David Letterman”, Kalter was also part of...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
rew-online.com
Darien Commons Welcomes First Residents & 5 New Retail Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently welcomed the first residents at Darien Commons, a highly convenient and walkable mixed-use destination under construction adjacent to the Noroton Heights train station. There are currently 58 homes available for occupancy in the first phase. New retail leases have been announced with in-demand brands including Choice Pet, One Medical, OVME, Salt & Sweat, and Warby Parker. The new development includes 75,000 square feet of new retail space along with 122 luxury apartments.
New Planet Fitness Coming To Brewster
Gym-goers in the Hudson Valley will soon be able to visit a new Planet Fitness location. The new Putnam County branch will be located at 1511 Route 22, Site 181 in Brewster, according to the gym's website. No exact opening date has been set yet. Those who join before Monday,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Menards Wait Proves Worthwhile as Ground Broken for Multi-Million, 240,000 Square Foot Retail Facility
For those doubting Menards would be coming to Bridgeport after a multi-year delay fueled by COVID-19 and supply issues among others, you can put that doubt aside. This afternoon, Menards made it official with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Charles Pointe Crossing development. “We are going to get started in...
inklingsnews.com
Staples welcomes new security guard, Ralph Morzello
Dressed in a bright red shirt, standing in the hallways and by the doors. This is a common description of security guards at Staples. You may have seen a new security guard this year; his name is Ralph Morzello. He began working at Staples at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and his job here is in addition to his work for the police department.
Look Inside Grey’s Anatomy Creator Shonda Rhimes’ Newly Purchased $15M Westport Estate
Queen of television Shonda Rhimes is putting down roots in Connecticut after scooping up a massive, multimillion-dollar estate in Fairfield County, the New York Post first reported. The 52-year-old TV writer, producer, and author - best known for creating hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal - recently...
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
sheltonherald.com
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts
The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
