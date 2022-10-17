ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Urgent care specialist joins Essentia

Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Twin Cities Journalist Digs Into Duluth’s Opioid Crisis

I stumbled on a YouTube video where a regional journalist investigated Duluth's opioid problem. Liz Collin is a contributor to Alpha News. They describe themselves as a group of journalists that "bring you the local, state, and national news the mainstream media refuses to report. It's no secret that Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going

DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention

Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth

Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event

Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbor: Positively 3rd Street Bakery

DULUTH, MN – Positively 3rd Street Bakery has been providing baked from scratch products in Duluth since 1983. They use organic, local ingredients from local vendors and are partnered with several community businesses. As a worker-owned cooperative with 18 bakers, they do a lot of collaborating with a focus on the community.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man

The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
SUPERIOR, WI
WNMT AM 650

Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant

You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
