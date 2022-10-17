Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
boreal.org
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
businessnorth.com
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Twin Cities Journalist Digs Into Duluth’s Opioid Crisis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a regional journalist investigated Duluth's opioid problem. Liz Collin is a contributor to Alpha News. They describe themselves as a group of journalists that "bring you the local, state, and national news the mainstream media refuses to report. It's no secret that Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival Of The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival of the Season will be back for its 17th year on November 5. Lois Hoffbauer, who has been involved in the Farmer’s Market for 40 years came on the morning show with some handmade items to talk about it.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going
DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Seen On Video Removing Flyer From Mailbox
HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department is now investigating a woman seen on video apparently putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out over the weekend. The video was posted on Facebook by the homeowner on Sunday. Stealing mail is a federal crime, and a...
boreal.org
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event
Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbor: Positively 3rd Street Bakery
DULUTH, MN – Positively 3rd Street Bakery has been providing baked from scratch products in Duluth since 1983. They use organic, local ingredients from local vendors and are partnered with several community businesses. As a worker-owned cooperative with 18 bakers, they do a lot of collaborating with a focus on the community.
The 26th Annual Taste At Fitger’s Fundraiser Is Postponed Until Next Year
For over 25 years (with a gap during the height of Covid-19) over 40 of the finest restaurants in the Twin Ports would all gather together throughout the historic bluestone walls of the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth to help raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank. Every...
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
WNMT AM 650
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
MIX 108
