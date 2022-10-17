Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Oct. 21
The game is on. How fast can you rake the leaves until the next wind and more leaves fall? I can never keep up and then I just wait until all the leaves are off the branches. The summer annuals are struggling to bloom and not be replaced by mums. Mother Nature at her finest.
vineyardgazette.com
Harvest Festival Arrives at Ag Hall
Break out your pumpkins, squash and wild squirrel meat. The Harvest Festival is back in full force this weekend, this year partnering with the Local Wild Food Challenge to bring a selection of locally sourced raccoon, deer, squirrel and more to Island palates. The competition, which invites cooks of all...
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Sets Shellfishing Dates
The West Tisbury select board voted to approve opening dates for shellfishing season at a meeting on Tuesday. Recreational oyster season will begin on Nov. 1 with a half bushel limit, while the commercial season begins on Nov. 14 with a limit of 800 pieces (individual oysters) per day for three days a week.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
vineyardgazette.com
Garden Column Etiquette
As a lifelong Democrat I am concerned about the partisan sentiments expressed in A Great Time in your Oct. 14 edition. It is poor journalism and inappropriate to plant oneself into campaign rhetoric while writing a gardening article in a community newspaper read by a diverse population of readers who hold varying political beliefs.
vineyardgazette.com
Maria Shea Moody, 89
Maria Shea Moody, formerly of West Tisbury, died on Oct. 11 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where she was a resident of Windemere Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center. She was 89. She was predeceased by her husband Kaye Hollis Moody in July of 2006. A complete obituary will appear...
vineyardgazette.com
Fall Art Show Brings Unexpected Insights to Featherstone
Island curator Tanya Augoustinos has put together another vibrant group show at Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs, with more than two dozen artists —working in paint, photography, ceramics, collage and other media — sharing their takes on her exhibition theme: The Fall. It’s a title...
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Looks to Get Housing Project Back on Track
The West Tisbury select board and the town’s affordable housing committee are still grappling with a recent dust-up that saw a contractor withdraw from a proposed affordable housing project in the town. The two sides met on Monday in an attempt to smooth over a dispute that has seen...
vineyardgazette.com
Record of Cases Heard in District Court
The following cases were heard in Edgartown District Court. Chad Atkinson, 30, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned on Sept. 18 charges in Vineyard Haven of rape and kidnapping. Defendant released on payment of $20,000 cash bail and with further condition to GPS monitoring (exclusion zone: the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School) and to stay away from and have no contact with alleged victim. Pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 21.
vineyardgazette.com
Lloyd Amos Henke, 88
Lloyd Amos Henke died on Oct. 7. He was 88. He was born in Rochester, Minn., the eldest of four children born to Amos and Lela Henke. He grew up in Rochester and graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in physics and education and then earned a masters in education at Hamline University.
reportertoday.com
Opioid Epidemic Impacts Southeastern Massachusetts
Last July, 10 individuals were arrested for running a drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. According to the charging documents, in March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a DTO led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the DTO who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Oct. 14
Sagamore Avenue Realty Trust and Robert Donohue Trs. purchased property off Moshup Trail from James F. O’Brien Jr. for $450,000 on Oct. 13. Lester D. Paul and Debbie C. Paul purchased 20 Pinkletink Road in Chilmark from Ralph G. Seferian for $5,000,000 on Oct. 12. Edgartown. Albert J. Wintringham...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Looks to Support Energy Savings Coalition
The Edgartown select board agreed to support participation in an Island-wide energy coalition sponsered by Mass Save, a coalition of energy and gas utilities that work closely with the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. Dion Alley and Richard Andre of Vineyard Power spoke to the board at Monday’s meeting about...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
theweektoday.com
Hometown to hollywood: Geena Davis reflects on Wareham roots
Wareham native Geena Davis has become an internationally recognized actor and two-time Oscar winner. But unlike some stars who leave their hometowns and never look back, Wareham remains her home, at least for some of her time. She and her brother Dan still own her childhood house, which she finds...
vineyardgazette.com
Corinne M. Austin, 97
Corinne M. Austin of Avon, Conn. and Edgartown died peacefully on Oct. 10 at her home in Avon with her son Douglas by her side. She was 97. She was born in Tisbury on July 24, 1925, the daughter of the late Percival T. and Mary G. Haggerty McDonough. Being born and raised on the Vineyard, she was an Islander. She enjoyed visiting with her lifelong Island friends.
newbedfordguide.com
Family and friends seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in New Bedford
26-year old Alexander Lomabardi has blonde hair, greenish eyes, and tattoos on her arms and chest. She is wearing scrubs and flip flops. No phone…no money…nothing but herself. She has been missing since Monday night on Oct 17th at 7:00pm. Last seen in New Bedford at the Women’s...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Recordings show police did not chase pickup
Responding to social media posts critical of police response to a speeding white pickup truck that reached 100 mph on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury, the Tisbury Police have issued a press release that contains the on-air transmissions by police officers that night. “It has come...
