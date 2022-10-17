Read full article on original website
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Coca-Cola Stock?
The year 2022 has been a brutal one so far for most stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20% through mid-October, and many of its members have declined by more than 30%. But Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has avoided that wreckage. The beverage giant's shares trounced the market...
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
Broad inflationary pressures are increasing, raising fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates aggressively. This is raising concerns about a possible recession, inducing volatility as reflected by significant gains and losses in the market. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
All things considered, it could have been worse. While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Still, there are clear pockets of problems. While it's not...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Generac (GNRC) Slashes Guidance for 2022, Stock Plummets 25%
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, and slashed its outlook for full-year 2022. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter. Though sales rose 15% to about $1.09 billion as compared to $943 million in the prior-year quarter, this fell short of the company’s expectations.
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
KMI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.99, changing hands as high as $18.09 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/20/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. TATTOOED CHEF INC (TTCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Food...
AT&T Q3 Profit Edges Up, EPS Flat; Revenues Down
(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stock edged up 1.9 percent to $5.98 billion from last year's $5.87 billion. Earnings per share, meanwhile, remained flat with prior year's $0.80. Earnings per share from continuing operations climbed 25.4 percent to...
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s wise to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a...
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in October
Now that the real estate market seems to be following the stock market in its descent, it may not seem like a great time to diversify your portfolio with real estate. But not all real estate stocks are feeling the same heat. Take real estate investment trust (REIT) Iron Mountain...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
