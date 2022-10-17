ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BEEF BOURGUIGNON

Easy beef bourguignon recipe is a rich, flavorful beef stew that’s traditionally served over mashed potatoes for a hearty meal. This easy version is simplified for home cooks but still tastes incredible!. This Beef Bourguignon recipe a more simple take on the lengthy 8-page long recipe made famous by...
thecountrycook.net

Apple Crumble Bars

These easy Apple Crumble Bars are an irresistible dessert! A brown sugar crust with apple pie filling and topped with a gorgeous butter crumble!. I'm a huge apple fan. Apple pie, cake, cookies, bread, you name it! These Apple Crumble Bars are one of my favorite easy recipes. With a homemade crust and crumble topping that is filled with apple pie filling, you really can't get easier or tastier. Warm spices with the brown sugar really tie everything together! The bonus is you aren't making a separate crust and topping. The crust in this recipes doubles as the topping as well!
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Pork Chops

Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
Simplemost

How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
Gin Lee

Homemade chicken bites

My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
AOL Corp

How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes

When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
Terry Mansfield

Halloween Treats Dangers

Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
BHG

Loaded Potato Dip

All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.
gordonramsayclub.com

Banana Cupcakes with Banana Buttercream Frosting

These moist, creamy banana cupcakes with banana frosting are the best choice for all banana lovers! So yummy and moist! Plus, very simple and easy to prepare – you will need around 30-40 minutes to make them. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 1½ cup...
thecountrycook.net

Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls

A super fun Halloween recipe, these cute Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are so easy to whip up and are perfect for gatherings or gifts!. Look at how adorable these Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are! They look like they took a lot of work but I promise they are easier to make than you might think and they taste so good! You can really decorate these for any holiday. They are perfect to make for parties, as gifts for friends and family or just to have to munch on at home. If you are an Oreo lover and want an adorable treat, you have to make this Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Ball recipe!
Bassey BY

Stir-fry salmon bites recipe

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 20-25 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-40 minutes.
Tina Howell

Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul

Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Tina Howell

Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays

The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
actionlifemedia.com

How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets

Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
Delish

24 Cookie Bar Recipes

It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
princesspinkygirl.com

Butter Mints

Our Homemade Butter Mints recipe is just like the old-fashioned mints you remember grabbing by the handfuls after dinner from your favorite restaurant. Soft, buttery, rich, and melt in your mouth – they are perfect for your holiday table, baby or wedding showers, or just about any occasion. You...

