Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Door County Volleyball Teams Begin WIAA Play
Two Door County girls volleyball teams won their WIAA regional quarterfinal matches Tuesday, when two other county teams saw their seasons come to an end in their only tournament matches. In Division 3, No. 5-seeded Southern Door won at home in three sets over No. 12-seeded Gibraltar, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.
doorcountydailynews.com
Area volleyball teams head to second round Thursday
Four local volleyball teams hope their seasons will still have more life following their matches on Thursday. Second-round matchups in the WIAA Tournament include Cambria-Friesland traveling to Sevastopol, Southern Door visiting Manitowoc Lutheran, Algoma heading to Howards Grove, and Luxemburg-Casco hosting Plymouth. All matches begin at 7 p.m.
Door County Pulse
Becker Helps Make Peninsula Golf Course ‘Super’ for All
No course in Door County has seen more changes through the years than Peninsula State Park Golf Course. And, because it’s under the umbrella of the not-for-profit Peninsula Golf Associates, profits go back into maintaining the course or making it better. Golfers will continue to see tweaks and adjustments,...
Door County Pulse
Runners Trek the Peninsula in Saturday’s Fall 50
You’ll find a long line of runners trekking from the tip of the peninsula all the way to Sturgeon Bay this Saturday, Oct. 22. An estimated 2,000 runners will start the Fall 50 at the Shoreline Restaurant in Gills Rock early Saturday morning. Four hundred teams and 133 solo runners will trek all the way down the peninsula to the finish at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay.
Door County Pulse
Catch Three Plays before the Season Ends
As leaves fall and the air grows colder, local theater companies are going into hibernation mode. Catch these three performances before they do. When: Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, 2 pm, until Oct. 30. Where: Third Avenue PlayWorks, 239 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. What it’s about: The relationship...
Door County Pulse
Music in the Schools
Some of Birch Creek’s Big Band Jazz faculty musicians provided music education Oct. 10 for nearly 300 elementary, middle and high school students from general music, choir and band programs at several area schools. Pianist Reggie Thomas, guitarist Rick Haydon and bassist Jeff Campbell made stops at Southern Door,...
WLUC
Meet TV6′s newest evening anchor
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 evening news crew has a new member. Vinny La Via started as a Multimedia journalist back in 2021 after graduating from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Vinny became an evening anchor in October 2022. Vinny’s passion for journalism and broadcast media began...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Annette Erickson
Annette Jane Erickson, formerly of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, died on September 30, 2022. Annette was born in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, on April 22, 1928, to William J. and Elnora L. (Larson) Ebbers. Her grandmother, Anna Larson, an area midwife, attended to her birth in the family’s farmhouse. Her family moved to the Sheboygan, Wisconsin area, before Annette entered elementary school. There, she enjoyed helping her father make cheese at Lakeside Cheese Factory, located right next to their home in Wilson, Wisconsin. She also fit weekly piano lessons into her busy schedule and her love for the keyboard carried on into her 90’s. Upon her graduation from Central High School in Sheboygan in 1946, Annette’s family moved back to Sister Bay where her parents developed Ebbers Orchards, growing cherries and apples as part of Door County, Wisconsin’s well-known fruit industry.
nbc15.com
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Door County Pulse
Learn about the Great Lakes Maritime Academy
The next installment in the Door County Maritime Museum’s Maritime Speaker Series will welcome Jerry Achenbach, superintendent of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy. He will present “Aboard the Great Lakes Maritime Academy Fleet,” about the academy at Northwest Michigan College and its fleet. The academy was established...
Door County Pulse
Huge Repair, Building Costs Estimated for Gibraltar
Gibraltar Area School Board members learned during a report on issues with the school buildings that costs for repairs could range from $21 million to $50 million. Two construction-company officials this month noted that Gibraltar’s campus includes 10 building additions, and repairing and updating the oldest sections in the center of the school likely would cost more than demolishing them and building new.
Door County Pulse
Ellison Bay Art Crawl This Weekend
The tourist crowds are trickling out, but there are still great arts events to check out, including Ellison Bay’s annual Fall Art Crawl. Set for Oct. 22-23, 10 am – 5 pm, it comprises six artist studios/galleries and two libations stops. Here’s your guide:. 11650 Hwy 42.
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Assembly Race, District 1
We sent questionnaires recently to candidates who will appear on local ballots Nov. 8. Beginning last week – when we ran the questions to and responses from the candidates for the District 1 state Senate seat – and leading up to the midterm election, we’ll continue to publish those responses. Below are the questions to and responses from the candidates for the District 1 Wisconsin Assembly seat that, effective Jan. 3, 2023, will serve all of Door and Kewaunee counties and the northeastern part of Brown County.
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
Door County Pulse
Hazelwood Signs Final Book in Quilting Series
Ann Hazelwood’s Door County Quilts series has come to a close with the release of the fifth novel, Christmas Surprises at the Door. Claire and the Quilters of the Door start the fall and Christmas season with apple picking at Marta’s farm in Baileys Harbor. Claire is enjoying having Grayson all to herself now that his daughter, Kelly, is away at college. As the Christmas season nears, Claire meets new acquaintances from Missouri and some other people readers will recognize.
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
Comments / 0