Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: Nikos Koutsianas, Founder of Symbeeosis/ Founder of Apivita
“The way to a better life with health and in harmony with nature is symbiosis.” The new business venture of Nikos Koutsianas and his wife Niki Koutsianas—after Apivita—is based on this philosophy and is called Symbeeosis. The name combines the word “symbiosis” in Greek—the harmonious coexistence of organisms—with the bee, nature’s most important pollinator and a model of cooperation. The brand name encapsulates the values of the founders and their love of people and nature. This message is clear even in its packaging: “Love yourself, Love your planet.”
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
ceoworld.biz
5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Like Elon Musk Are Choosing Purpose Driven Education
Benjamin Franklin said, “The idea of what is true merit should also be often presented to youth, explained and impressed on their minds, as consisting in an inclination joined with an ability to serve mankind, one’s country, friends and family; which ability is with the blessing of God to be acquired or greatly increased by true learning; and should indeed be the great aim and end of all learning.”
ceoworld.biz
America’s Hidden (and Much Better) Economy
What lies behind today’s culture wars? Pundits point to factors such as race, immigration, and other hot-button issues. But there’s another problem that underlies the current level of vitriol and mistrust. And the encouraging thing is, we Americans know how to fix it. To see what we mean,...
Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarizing Indigenous Designs: Report
The wife of Mexico's president accused luxury brand Ralph Lauren Corp RL of plagiarizing indigenous designs. In an Instagram post, Beatriz Gutierrez said the fashion label had appropriated the work of Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures. "Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs," she said. "However, by...
ceoworld.biz
Why senior roles need to be more flexible too
The verdict is well and truly in. The future of work is flexible. A grand experiment is now underway as organisations across the globe test out a range of approaches for making flexible working a win:win for employers and employees alike. As this experiment plays out, an interesting divide is...
ceoworld.biz
Does Your Family Business Have a “Family Employment Policy?” It Should
For centuries, leaders around the world have desired to see their offspring follow in their footsteps. Whether monarchs or business executives, they shared a common hope that the next generation would successfully assume the mantle of leadership. In a monarchy, an objective assessment of an heir’s competence would be considered offensive. Unfortunately, some families adopt this same perspective.
Barilla faces lawsuit over its Iowa-made pastas
Some people aren't very happy that Barilla, which advertises itself as Italian, may be a bit more Iowa-talian.Driving the news: Pasta purchasers Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost sued Barilla over the company's claim that its noodles are made in Italy.The company's logos show Italian flag colors and the boxes tout "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta." But Barilla actually makes its pasta in Ames and New York, the Washington Post reports.A U.S. Magistrate Judge ruled on Monday that the case has enough merit to continue. Sinatro and Prost are seeking an unspecified amount of money, claiming they overpaid for their $2...
Comments / 0