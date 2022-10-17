“The way to a better life with health and in harmony with nature is symbiosis.” The new business venture of Nikos Koutsianas and his wife Niki Koutsianas—after Apivita—is based on this philosophy and is called Symbeeosis. The name combines the word “symbiosis” in Greek—the harmonious coexistence of organisms—with the bee, nature’s most important pollinator and a model of cooperation. The brand name encapsulates the values of the founders and their love of people and nature. This message is clear even in its packaging: “Love yourself, Love your planet.”

