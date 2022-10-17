Read full article on original website
Jazz Has a Home on Tuesdays Nights in the Lark Street Tavern
ALBANY – I had the occasion (with the kind invitation of Perley Rousseau, who was performing there that night) to finally visit the refurbished Lark Street Tavern this past Tuesday evening. It had been on my radar for some time, hosting jazz acts on Tuesday nights, when most of the rest of Nippertown is usually quiet. But I had not yet found my way in there, at least since current owner and noted restauranteur Chris Pratt reopened (and reimagined) it this past March.
A Few Minutes with… Lucas Garrett; “Reaching Through Dreams”
After almost quitting music altogether, singer-songwriter Lucas Garrett said recently that he owes a newfound sense of clarity to the support from the 518 community. “I’m back,” Lucas said last week over the phone. But having clarity isn’t about seeing everything in clear definition all the time. Sometimes...
‘The Voice’ finalist to visit Glens Falls
From a national TV stage to a hometown one, music from many paths can come to Glens Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater is getting set to host artists with a long track record.
IT’S LOCAL 518 THURSDAY! OCTOBER 20TH
It’s Local 518 Thursday on WEXT Radio! Click on the artist/band and song featured on the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show to find out more about them, and support by listening to & purchasing the songs. Miss the show? Listen to it and previous ones at the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show webpage. Have music you want us to hear? Submission guidelines can be found at the webpage link too. Send us stuff!
Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories
BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
Jake Blount to Appear at Caffe Lena, Oct. 22
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Oct. 22, award-winning musician and scholar Jake Blount, a “specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans and a skilled performer of spirituals, blues, and string band repertoire,” will be performing at Caffe Lena. Blount is currently supporting his latest release, The New Faith.
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
“Go Play With Your Food” board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls
Breaking news! A board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls. ‘Go Play With Your Food’ — which calls itself ‘A Family Board Game Tavern’ — is the brainchild of husband and wife Mark and Kristen Shaw. It plans to open in January in the first floor of 126 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
Check Out This Crazy Saratoga County Halloween House [PHOTOS]
There’s always the Clark Griswold house in the neighborhood around Christmas time, but Halloween home decorating has REALLY been getting more extravagant over the years. Kurt Ray owns this Clifton Park home on Evergreen Avenue. He’s been known to get all decked out for the haunted holiday, but each year he does it bigger and better.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
Aladdin Flies Onto the Proctors Stage with All the Magic You Hope For￼
SCHENECTADY – When Disney gets behind a project, you can rest assured that nothing is spared. Such is the case with Aladdin, which began its second national tour at Proctors. This production is stunning. From the “curtain”, which is a masterful combination of Persian rugs to get you in the mood for that magic carpet ride, to the costumes, sets, choreography, and the talent of the cast, everything is a magnificent assault on the senses.
Join Saratoga Druthers for a Freakshow
Join everyone and their mothers at Druthers! The restaurant known for its good eats and craft beers is hosting a Carnival themed fright night at the Saratoga Springs location.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Saratoga Springs jewelry shop embraces ‘dark’ aesthetic
The Dark Gem Shoppe, a jewelry and gift store, officially opened its doors at 30 Beekman Street in June. Owner Jessica Boshek said her customers describe her shop as "different," and that's exactly what she's going for.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
USA Today’s “Wildest Horror Film” Of 2022 Secretly Shot In Albany
While the Capital Region is an up-and-coming hotspot for big Hollywood productions, some fly further under the radar than others. Not all productions want the same pomp and publicity that HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ enjoys. Some prefer staying secret until the opportune time. Now a thriller that filmed...
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
