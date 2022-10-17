ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

nippertown.com

Jazz Has a Home on Tuesdays Nights in the Lark Street Tavern

ALBANY – I had the occasion (with the kind invitation of Perley Rousseau, who was performing there that night) to finally visit the refurbished Lark Street Tavern this past Tuesday evening. It had been on my radar for some time, hosting jazz acts on Tuesday nights, when most of the rest of Nippertown is usually quiet. But I had not yet found my way in there, at least since current owner and noted restauranteur Chris Pratt reopened (and reimagined) it this past March.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

A Few Minutes with… Lucas Garrett; “Reaching Through Dreams”

After almost quitting music altogether, singer-songwriter Lucas Garrett said recently that he owes a newfound sense of clarity to the support from the 518 community. “I’m back,” Lucas said last week over the phone. But having clarity isn’t about seeing everything in clear definition all the time. Sometimes...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

IT’S LOCAL 518 THURSDAY! OCTOBER 20TH

It’s Local 518 Thursday on WEXT Radio! Click on the artist/band and song featured on the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show to find out more about them, and support by listening to & purchasing the songs. Miss the show? Listen to it and previous ones at the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show webpage. Have music you want us to hear? Submission guidelines can be found at the webpage link too. Send us stuff!
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
nippertown.com

Jake Blount to Appear at Caffe Lena, Oct. 22

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Oct. 22, award-winning musician and scholar Jake Blount, a “specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans and a skilled performer of spirituals, blues, and string band repertoire,” will be performing at Caffe Lena. Blount is currently supporting his latest release, The New Faith.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
albanymagic.com

Check Out This Crazy Saratoga County Halloween House [PHOTOS]

There’s always the Clark Griswold house in the neighborhood around Christmas time, but Halloween home decorating has REALLY been getting more extravagant over the years. Kurt Ray owns this Clifton Park home on Evergreen Avenue. He’s been known to get all decked out for the haunted holiday, but each year he does it bigger and better.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
nippertown.com

Aladdin Flies Onto the Proctors Stage with All the Magic You Hope For￼

SCHENECTADY – When Disney gets behind a project, you can rest assured that nothing is spared. Such is the case with Aladdin, which began its second national tour at Proctors. This production is stunning. From the “curtain”, which is a masterful combination of Persian rugs to get you in the mood for that magic carpet ride, to the costumes, sets, choreography, and the talent of the cast, everything is a magnificent assault on the senses.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!

The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY

