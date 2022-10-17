ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Goold: After summer fun, Cardinals' unceremonious fall highlights rising cost of contention

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Herald & Review
 2 days ago
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler star in NLCS Game 1 victory

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1. Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler dominated with seven shutout innings to give the Philly bullpen a much-needed light night of work. On offense, Bryce Harper homered for a third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest home runs in recent postseason history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Herald & Review

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the Falcons moving on from quarterback Matt Ryan and with new and unproven weapons added, no one knew what to expect from the offense early this season. Now, with six games of videotape, future Falcons opponents have enough to study and make countermoves. The...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Cardinals extend GM Girsch with multi-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals and general manager Michael Girsch agreed to a multi-year contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Girsch's deal was set to expire at the end of the World Series. He's been the club's GM...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Phillies lead Padres 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

