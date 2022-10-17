Charles Barkley reportedly inks new nine-figure TNT deal

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley will be sticking around at TNT, and it looks like the network will make it well worth his while.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that Barkley is set to get a 10-year extension with the network as a television analyst for basketball. The deal is said to be “well north” of 100 million dollars and could perhaps be closer to 200 million dollars.

Barkley joined TNT in 2000 and he is entering his 22nd year with the program. This would seemingly go against Barkley’s own assertion in 2018 that he would retire at 60 years old in 2023, as this new reported contract with TNT would carry him to 69 years old in 2032. With the deal, Barkley will resume analysis with TNT’s quartet of himself, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, all of whom are signed to TNT for the long term.

The report also states that Barkley could produce documentaries with his Round Mound Media production company.