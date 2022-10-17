The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees has taken the first step in bringing volleyball back to the DACC athletic program by the fall of 2024. They have voted to pursue hiring a coach, who would work part-time on building the program and recruiting players. DACC president Dr. Stephen Nacco says the process of finding this person starts now; and he believes they will succeed.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO