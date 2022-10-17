Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Residents in 1 IL county emu-sed by elusive escapee
VERMILION COUNTY, IL – Residents in one Illinois community are on the lookout for an unusual escapee. An elusive emu is on the loose in Vermilion County, the last of thirteen emus that broke out of a pen at 4D Farms just north of Danville in late July. The...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Nursing Program Accepting Applications Spring ’23 Application Available Online Now!
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College’s nursing program is accepting applications for their Spring 2023 program. • Applicants must be registered and active in the remaining courses. • Application at: https://dacc.edu/depts/nursing. The last day for applications to be received is November 30...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Board Takes Initial Step to Bring Back Volleyball by Fall of 2024
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees has taken the first step in bringing volleyball back to the DACC athletic program by the fall of 2024. They have voted to pursue hiring a coach, who would work part-time on building the program and recruiting players. DACC president Dr. Stephen Nacco says the process of finding this person starts now; and he believes they will succeed.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Car Show at DACC to Help Student’s Family
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–The Danville Area Community College Automotive program faculty and students are mourning the loss of a young Auto student over the weekend. Alex Dinger was killed in a car crash Saturday, October 15, on his way home. In Alex’s memory,...
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Goal: More Research Opportunities for the Public at Vermilion County War Museum
Some modern day technology, designed to help with research on our area’s Veterans, is set to come to the Vermilion County War Museum. Museum board member Tara Auter explained the vision for this to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: The War Museum is a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
Urbana conducts survey in search of next Chief of Police
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana welcomes and encourages community members to provide input in its search for the next Chief of Police. The city has partnered with POLIHIRE to conduct the nationwide search. This is to solicitfeedback through a community survey, which will help identify leadership qualities thecommunity finds important in this […]
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Danville implements new text alert system
DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — The City of Danville has created a new text alert system. People who sign up for the text alerts will receive updates on their phones, including upcoming events, road closures and more. According to Vermilion County First, members of City Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov for the texting […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Plans For Cannon Office Building Advancing
Plans to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building to the Joseph G. Cannon Building are continuing to advance. County Board Member Steve Miller says a petition drive to rename the building has reached its goal…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’ve been circulating petitions really for a couple of years because of the pandemic....
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mosaic City Church Begins Danville YMCA Services this Sunday, Oct 23rd
The Mosaic City Church of Danville is having their first worship service at the YMCA this Sunday. Pastor LeStan Hoskins says they’ll be setting up for a 9:30 service, with various activities throughout the building. AUDIO: So when people walk inside the door, there will be people there to...
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
WAND TV
Possible changes for Urbana School District substitute-teacher crisis
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana School District is tackling their substitute-teacher crisis by recommending solutions for teachers and substitute teachers. HR Director Angi Franklin suggested a few ideas to the board during their last meeting. One suggestion for the school district was to raise the daily pay for substitutes from $130 to $150.
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
