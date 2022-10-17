ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Skylar Diggins-Smith announces she's pregnant with 2nd child: 'New addition loading'

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atTpG_0icYApvm00

We may know why Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith missed the final two regular season games of the 2022 WNBA season as well as the playoffs.

SDS announced on Monday that she's expecting her second child, and showed off her baby bump with a few pics on Instagram.

Diggins-Smith had a great season. She scored an average of 19.7 points per game, which was third overall in the league. She had 5.5 assists, which was seventh overall. She also played an average of 34 minutes a game. Considering that the three month mark is when most pregnancies are announced to friends and family, it's safe to assume she did at least some of that outstanding work while she was pregnant.

Diggins-Smith and her husband, Daniel, had their first child in April 2019. SDS actually played the entire 2018 season while pregnant, and chose to sit out the 2019 season (which started less than a month after she gave birth). She implied at the time that not everyone in the Dallas Wings organization (where she played at the time) was supportive of her decision to sit out the season. She also revealed she had dealt with more than two months of postpartum depression.

Things have changed since then, though. Pregnancy has become more normalized in the WNBA, at least to some extent. Napheesa Collier gave birth in May 2022, then made her WNBA debut with the Minnesota Lynx 74 days later. Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby revealed she played in the WNBA finals while pregnant.

And beyond that, this will be the first time Diggins-Smith will be pregnant and giving birth with the WNBA's new collective bargaining agreement in place. The new CBA was passed in 2020, a year after Diggins-Smith had her first child, and she played an important role in shaping the section on mothers and maternity leave. Now, WNBA players are guaranteed full paid maternity leave as well as appropriate housing and a $5,000 stipend for child care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Sends Message On Her Birthday

WNBA star Brittney Griner is unfortunately spending her 32nd birthday in prison. She has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. Griner's wife, Cherelle, participated in a recent video campaign to bring her home. In the video from wearebg.org, Cherelle Griner said, "I've felt every moment...
rolling out

Here’s how you can write to Brittney Griner

Supporters can directly send messages to Brittney Griner as while she’s serving a 9-year sentence in a Russian jail. The We Are BG website, wearebg.org, now allows fans to send a note to the WNBA superstar online. Named one of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players ever, Griner was detained...
Vibe

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
Vibe

Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently under medical treatment in Atlanta. According to ESPN, the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is reportedly in “great spirits” and focused on his recovery. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said in a statement. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”More from VIBE.comJordan Poole Breaks Silence After Draymond Green PunchIce Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To "Destroy" Big 3 LeagueDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed Atlanta Hawks principal owner...
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Waka Flocka Slams Charlamagne, Channing Crowder Over Russell Wilson

Waka Flocka Flame is jumping to Russell Wilson's defense after the latest round of public Russ bashing, courtesy of Charlamagne Tha God and "The Pivot" podcast. "The Breakfast Club" co-host was discussing his daughters' dating future with Channing Crowder when Russ' name came up in a backhanded compliment. The whole...
ESPN

Brittney Griner's birthday honored by Staley, Auriemma, more

They think fondly of her laughter, her hugs, her sweet tooth, her impressive skills, her love of her teammates. As Brittney Griner turns 32 on Tuesday, it also marks the 243rd day since she was wrongfully detained in Russia, and she'll spend her birthday far from home, her loved ones and her basketball family.
102.5 The Bone

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown dies at 55 after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league announced. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," Tony's wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement, in part. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable."
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy