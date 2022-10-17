ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 6

Chulie Saez
3d ago

Yes!!! This is how it’s supposed to be. Very happy that the workers get to spend thanksgiving with their families

Reply
4
Related
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Connecticut Worth Visiting

Lakes in Connecticut offer a surprising array of recreational activities, sightseeing, and hikes. This small New England state packs a punch regarding waterways, so it should make your must-see list when you travel the Northeast. These ten beautiful lakes in CT are indeed sights to behold. Let’s dig in as we unpack what each of these lakes offers!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe. Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Gov. Lamont announces launch of streamlined DMV website

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lamont announced on Thursday that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website for the state that streamlines all of the online services it offers in order to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster, and more convenient. The website will include more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Early voting on the November ballot in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. -- In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 29 in both New York and New Jersey, but not in Connecticut.It's one of only four states that doesn't have early in-person voting.CBS2's Tony Aiello reports critics say that is an affront to democracy and needs to change.On the November ballot in Connecticut, there will be a vote about early voting.The ballot question reads, "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?""I think that it's high time that we had that, no matter what party affiliation that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy