Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts

An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
9 Year Old Border Collie Loves To Jump Off Diving Board With Owner

Larry is a nine-year-old border collie that has become an internet sensation after showing off some crazy diving skills. The energetic pup is showing age is just a number. The beautiful dog has a penchant for water and can’t resist jumping in—no matter if it’s a two-foot drop or twenty!
6 Great Dog Puzzle Toys

Of course, you want your dog to live his best life. Adding puzzle toys to your pup’s daily activities can really improve his well-being. They can also be useful during times he can’t go outside because of inclement weather or if he’s unable to participate in rigorous activities because of a health issue or because he’s a senior.
9 Best Guard Dogs: Perfect For Protecting Your Family

Having a well-trained, loving and loyal dog to watch over you, your home, and your loved ones can give you some peace of mind. While some dogs are born with the instincts to guard, others may require some training. Either way the dogs on this list will get the job done. Not only will they bring you happiness from having a loyal companion and a fluffy friend around, you’ll also feel as safe as possible. Here are some of the best guard dogs out there.
Canadian Dogs Bravely Challenge Huge Cougar to Defend the Home

Canadian Dogs Bravely Challenge Huge Cougar to Defend the Home. Cats exude confidence — they walk through paths not meant for them and still manage to act as if they own the space. Now, big cats? It gets a lot more intense. Dogs get intimidated by the little creatures we call pets, so can you imagine when the cat is bigger than the dog?

