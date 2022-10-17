Read full article on original website
Doctor Aphra #25 sees Chelli still trapped by the Spark Eternal
Landing 26th October from writer Alyssa Wong, interior artist Minkyu Jung and cover artist W. Scott Forbes Doctor Aphra #25 sees the good doctor still trapped by the Spark Eternal. While the Spark Eternal continues to control Aphra’s body aboard the Vermillion, the real archaeologist is trapped in her own...
Star Wars: Andor: Inside look at Episodes 4-6
Diego Luna & Tony Gilroy give an inside look at the tense and visually stunning episodes 4-6. New episodes of #Andor streaming Wednesdays only on Disney+. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Await the future with Star Wars: Revelations #1
23rd November is the day when you need to be ready to open the cover and dive into the latest game-changing one-shot from Marvel, Star Wars: Revelations. Watch as the state of the galaxy is revealed in this mid period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with Hidden Empire just up ahead.
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Mini Bust: 2022 Free Comic Book Day
Available now, limited to 3000 editions and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Mini Bust: 2022 Free Comic Book Day from Gentle Giant, ready and able to take that darksaber and defend the honour of a dying Empire.
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
Hybride Technologies: Obi-Wan Kenobi VFX breakdown reel
Given its huge importance to the wider story and success of Lucasfilm, our focus here on the site is the always stellar work of the ILM VFX team but they not the only FX house to work on Star Wars in the modern era. Far from it, the demands of modern streaming entertainment and the vast uplift in ongoing projects on film and TV require a huge amount of work, a sizeable portion of which goes to other FX houses including Hybride Technologies who have released this highlight reel of their work on Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year.
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Star Wars The High Republic Returns Panel
Grab your bookmarks, it’s time to take cover as we unleash the Canon Fodder over the Star Wars galaxy of literature. This episode we join Lucasfilm creative director Michael Siglain as he introduces authors Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang, George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule along with artist Ario Anindito onto the stage in Room 406.3 at 3.15pm on Saturday 8th October to discuss Phase II of The High Republic. Matt Booker and Mark Newbold were there to cover it for Fantha Tracks, a panel you can hear right now here on Canon Fodder.
Even “The Good Nurse” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns felt a little tapped out on true-crime stories when she was first approached about adapting Charles Graeber’s book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” into a big screen version. Almost 10 years ago, the future “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter was fresh off earning her MA from the National Film and Television School and snagging a spot on the 2014 Black List with her sci-fi script “Aether,” which tracked a serial killer in the near future. When the fledging screenwriter’s new agency sent her stack of books...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
Event Review: Comic Con Scotland: 8th – 9th October 2022
While some of my fellow Fantha’s were enjoying the sights and sounds of New York Comic Con, including the fantastic Back to the Future panel, I did a little bit of time travelling myself, as my good friend Jon Hipkiss writes…. It was a weekend that was 23...
Rian Johnson on the chances of making his Star Wars trilogy: “God I hope so”
Speaking with the Awards Circuit Podcast while promoting his first Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, Rian Johnson touched on the topic of his Star Wars trilogy, and with other GFFA onscreen projects either postponed or significantly moving back down the schedules, the likelihood that his trilogy will be first to screen increases and increases.
MCM London Comic Con: Hasbro panel will reveal first-looks and convention exclusives
We’re just a week and a half away from the return of MCM London Comic Con and the good news – apart from Fantha Tracks being on the ground for the event – is that Hasbro will be there on Saturday 29th October at 12.20pm on the Centre Stage with a 90 minute panel full of sneak peeks at all of their brands, including of course The Vintage Collection and The Black Series.
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
Regal Robot: New McQuarrie art plaques arrive
From our pals at Regal Robot, their latest in the wood plaque range bringing some classic early, early Star Wars to walls and doors everywhere. Today we’re debuting two great new decor pieces that pay homage to some of the earliest logos for the original film, 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope™. Developed with original Lucasfilm image assets, the unique triangular and domed wall hanging plaques will instantly transport you to the early days of production on a classic film.
