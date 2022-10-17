Given its huge importance to the wider story and success of Lucasfilm, our focus here on the site is the always stellar work of the ILM VFX team but they not the only FX house to work on Star Wars in the modern era. Far from it, the demands of modern streaming entertainment and the vast uplift in ongoing projects on film and TV require a huge amount of work, a sizeable portion of which goes to other FX houses including Hybride Technologies who have released this highlight reel of their work on Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year.

2 DAYS AGO